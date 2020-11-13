Rubber Prices

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Rubber
|Sultanpur(UP)
|80.00
|-68
|10220.00
|3600
|3550
|3.60
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|30.00
|50
|5808.00
|3480
|3550
|-
|Sainthia(WB)
|12.60
|12.5
|186.60
|3730
|3770
|-0.80
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|12.00
|-7.69
|2150.00
|3470
|3460
|1.17
|Pulpally(Ker)
|2.00
|100
|190.00
|16200
|15800
|4.52
|Paliakala(UP)
|1.70
|13.33
|161.20
|3480
|3470
|-3.33
|Taliparamba(Ker)
|1.50
|NC
|67.80
|15100
|15000
|28.51
|Thodupuzha(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|48.00
|13000
|12900
|21.50
|Kulasekaram(TN)
|1.00
|NC
|72.60
|10900
|11000
|-9.17
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|0.90
|NC
|142.20
|12900
|12900
|6.17
