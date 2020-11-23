Agri Business

Rubber tapping training on November 25

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

A new batch for training in rubber tapping will commence at Rubber Tapping Training Centre, Amayannoor on November 25. The Centre, functioning under Rubber Board Regional Office, Changanassery is located near Ayarkkunnam, Kottayam.

The training is free of cost. The Rubber Board will give certificates to the participants on completion of the 30-day exercise. Fifteen days training will be at Tapping Training Centre and 15 days at the holdings identified by the trainees themselves. Growers who are desirous to do self-tapping can also join the programme.

According to a press release issued by the Board, those who are desirous of getting admission may reach at the training centre with a photo affixed valid identity proof at 9.00 am on September 25. . For more details, contact, phone: 0481 2961532.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 23, 2020
agricultural institutions
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.