Rubber tapping training on November 25

A new batch for training in rubber tapping will commence at Rubber Tapping Training Centre, Amayannoor on November 25. The Centre, functioning under Rubber Board Regional Office, Changanassery is located near Ayarkkunnam, Kottayam.

The training is free of cost. The Rubber Board will give certificates to the participants on completion of the 30-day exercise. Fifteen days training will be at Tapping Training Centre and 15 days at the holdings identified by the trainees themselves. Growers who are desirous to do self-tapping can also join the programme.

According to a press release issued by the Board, those who are desirous of getting admission may reach at the training centre with a photo affixed valid identity proof at 9.00 am on September 25. . For more details, contact, phone: 0481 2961532.