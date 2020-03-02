Rumours on alleged ill-effects of areca hurt small, marginal farmers: Growers’ body

Operation Wuhan, an Air India evacuation like no other
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
The All India Areca Growers’ Association (AIAGA) has said frequent rumours on the alleged ill-effects of arecanut on human health impact growers with small and marginal land holdings. It has urged the Central and State governments to take steps to quell such rumours and initiate measures to provide stability to the market.
AIAGA Secretary Mahesh Puchheppady told BusinessLine that a recent association meeting urged the governments to take steps to tackle such rumours. Stating that a majority of arecanut growers are farmers with small and marginal holdings, he said such rumours bring down the price of the commodity significantly.
In the past, some such incidents have had prices crashing by almost ₹30 a kg, he observed. Such market volatility is not good for small farmers for whom arecanut is the main source of income.
Several value-added products of arecanut have good potential, said Puchheppady. Some of these, including an areca tea manufactured by a young entrepreneur from Karnataka, have markets overseas, too, he added.
If arecanut had ill effects, such value-added products would not have been welcome in overseas markets, he said, adding that the governments should keep this in mind and protect the interests of growers.
Puchheppady said the meeting also urged the grower members to be transparent in their transactions with arecanut traders, and asked them not to avoid tax at any cost. Some traders offer a slightly higher price for their commodity by avoiding taxes. Growers should not support them, he said.
By being transparent in their transactions, growers can strengthen their future, seeking various benefits from the government, he added.
The AIAGA meeting also decided to conduct an awareness programme on the quality standards for the commodity and the steps to follow to achieve that, he further said.
Here’s how the Maharaja ‘rescued’ its citizens from the coronavirus epicentre
WHO’s AWaRe tool can help safeguard precious drugs
Once it is mass-produced following clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy can be a disruptor in the field
On World Hearing Day (March 3), the WHO will highlight that timely and effective intervention can ensure that ...
A must-have in one’s investment kitty, debt schemes help balance risk and bring stability in returns. Here’s ...
The indices are close to critical medium-term supports; it needs to be seen if these levels hold
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Nifty Next 50 stocks are more evenly distributed across sectors than Nifty 50 ones
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...