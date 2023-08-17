India’s leading grape exporter Nashik-based Sahyadri Farmers Producer Company has set up Maharashtra’s biggest cashew processing plant at its Mohadi (Nashik) campus in an effort to build a value chain of cashew which is a vital crop in Konkan and the tribal belt of the State

The plant with the capacity of processing 100 tonnes of cashew per day while processing cashew will also produce oil from cashew shells which will help to elevate the economic status of the farmers.

Vilas Shinde, President and Managing Director of Sahyadri said that despite being the leading cashew producer in the world, India is not even able to meet the domestic requirement. “There is immense opportunity in cashew farming and business as cashew has the potential to revolutionise the economy of Konkan and areas in the Sahyadri mountain range,” he said.

Shinde added that along with increasing the average productivity of cashews, it is necessary to focus on setting up big projects for cashew pulp and cashew nut products. “This will not only increase the income of the cashew farmers but also create job opportunities in the villages and curb migration to cities.”

Salient features of the plant Capacity to handle 100 tones of cashew daily. The plant is the State’s biggest and among the top 10 in India. Centralised processing. A 20-tonne plant to extract oil from cashew shells. Management equivalent to BRC standards. Permanent employment for more than 300 women in the locality.

