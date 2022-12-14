Samunnati Agro Solutions India Private Limited, one of the largest Agri Enterprises in India, has signed a cooperation agreement with Plasma Waters, a US-based water-tech company to bring the latest water technology to India.

Plasma Waters’ technology is a disruptive innovation, which is based on nature’s gift of Plasma, a statement from Samunnati said.

Plasma Waters’ continuous-flow cold plasma technology turns water into plasma-activated water (PAW), a natural microbicide and growth enhancer. PAW provides a natural alternative that can replace the impact of pesticides. It can boost plant growth, resist disease, and provide stress tolerance levels. It also enhances the crop’s longevity after harvest resulting in reducing food wastage from farm to plate.

Symbiotic connection

Plasma Waters technology is a patented technology of Plasma Water Solutions Inc based in Miami, Florida. Recently, the company announced its India launch. Robert Hardt along with the CRO of the company, Jerry Zuchowicki, came to India to launch the partnership with Samunnati. Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO of Samunnati, and Pragya Kalia, MD- India of Plasma Water Solutions India Pvt Ltd, signed the MOU for the strategic relationship.

Kumar said , “This (Plasma’s) revolutionary technology is a perfect example of the symbiotic connection between conservation and deriving economic benefits for the farming community.”

Samunnati is an open agri network working to unlock the trillion-dollar-plus potential of Indian agriculture with smallholder farmers as the focal point. Hardt said, “We wish to bring the next Green Revolution through this technology and with like-minded partners like Samunnati, we can do this faster.”

The statement said Samunnati will support the proof of concept demonstrations at its Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad and Chennai. It will introduce the technology to its agri enterprises, farmer-producer organisations, and farmers.