The Indian Institute of Rice Research, an arm of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has taken up a direct seeded rice (DSR) project in Telangana with assistance from the State Bank of India Foundation and farm organisations.

“DSR is rapidly gaining popularity among the farming community, particularly in Telangana state. It helps in saving up to 40 per cent of water as well as labour requirement and cost of cultivation,“ a senior official of IIRR told businessline.

“We are going to roll out this project in Khammam and Nalgonda districts, “ he said.

“We will cover 200 farmers and 200 acres each in the two districts for two years. We will be testing several aspects such as methane emissions and weed management,” he said.

The stakeholders may consider scaling up the project after assessing the results, he added. Early this week the institute held a workshop to sensitise the stakeholders on various aspects of the DSR method.