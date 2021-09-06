SC panel report on farm laws should be made public: Ghanwat

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The report on farm laws submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) should be made public for debate and discussions said Anil Ghanwat, Shetkari Sanghatana leader and member of the SC-appointed panel on farm laws.
“It is now five months that we have submitted our report to the SC. It is high time to take the farm laws to some conclusion. Farmers have been agitating for the last several months now. Also, there should public debate on the committee’s report so that farmers and people come to know about the recommendations made by us,” said Ghanwat speaking to BusinessLine on Monday.
The three laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year and are being opposed by some farmers’ unions. The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act are the laws under the scrutiny.
On January 12, the SC suspended the implementation of the three laws and appointed a four-member committee of experts. The committee was given a mandate “to listen to the grievances of the farmers on the farm laws and the views of the government and make recommendations”.
Ghanwat said that the committee has prepared its report after consultations with all stakeholders. However, farm unions agitating against the laws refused to meet the panel. “The matter can’t be kept pending for months and years. If such a situation prevails, no government will dare to introduce any farm reforms for the next 50 years,” said Ghanwat.
Shetkari Sanghatana, formed by late Sharad Joshi, has advocated strongly for farm laws. As farmers opposing the laws are intensifying their agitation ahead of State elections in Uttar Pradesh, Sanghatana members in Maharashtra are garnering support for the law.
Sanghatana leaders said that the Central government might succumb to the “pressure” by farmers’ organisation opposing the law ahead of the State elections. In this case, Sanghatana plans to launch an agitation for the implementation of laws.
Farmers’ unions opposing the laws have insisted that the government must withdraw it as all the provisions are “anti-farmers” and meant to help a few industrial houses.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...