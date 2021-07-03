Shocked pulses trade body urges Govt to withdraw stock limits order

Shocked and surprised over the Centre’s decision to impose stock limits on pulses, the Indian Pulses and Grains Trade Association (IPGA), the apex body trade body has urged the Government to withdraw the order immediately.

On Friday night, the Government had imposed stock limits on pulses for wholesalers, retailers, millers and importers till October 31.

Reacting to the Government’s move, Bimal Kothari, Vice Chairman, IPGA said, “IPGA has always welcomed and supported government’s efforts to boost the trade and double farmers’ income including revision of the import policy from “restricted” to “free” in case of Tur, Urad and Moong. But this order of imposing stock limits on pulses has taken the pulses industry by complete surprise. It’s quite a regressive step by the government and will severely impact not only the wholesalers, retailers and importers but also the farmers and consumers.”

Further, Kothari said that farmers are going to be adversely impacted as it is going to be peak season for them with festivals around the corner and planting time for kharif crops. “Prices are going to crash. Chana is already selling below MSP. Tur and Urad are selling at MSP. On the one hand, the Centre wants the farmers to get MSP and double the farmers’ income but this kind of policy will hurt everybody and is certainly not beneficial to anyone,” Kothari said in a statement.

“India needs 25 million tonnes of pulses every year. This year we are expecting shortage. Normally, an importer imports 3,000 to 5,000 tonnes of one variety but imposing limit to just 100 tonnes per variety will lead to controlling supplies. Such restrictions will cause more harm than good to the farmers and consumers. These limits are going to throttle supplies as the importers will not be in a position to import large quantities together,” Kothari added.

Since the festival season is approaching from the next month the supply may become a major constraint due to this restraining order. “IPGA, on behalf of the industry is utterly shocked. We will definitely make a representation to the government and address the issue. We urge the government to immediately withdraw the order,” he said.