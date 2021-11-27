SKM suspends tractor rally; urges PM to start hold discussions on remaining demands

A meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha decided to suspend the tractor rally to Parliament, scheduled for Monday, considering the Cabinet decision on the Bill to repeal the three farm acts will be brought in Parliament on the same day. The meeting also condemned the government for not convening any discussions with the SKM despite an open letter from the farmers urging to discuss the pending issues like law for MSP and withdrawing draft amendments to Electricity Act.

"In a democracy it is the duty of an elected government to discuss with the protesting farmers and resolve the disputes amicably," the SKM said in a statement.

The meeting reiterated the demand that the Centre should hold discussions with the SKM on remaining demands. The next meeting of the SKM will be held on December 4 to consider the response of the Centre and to decide the future course of action. "The struggle will continue till all the demands are met with," the SKM said.

The SKM condemned the Centre's attempts to bypass bilateral discussions, and sidestep crucial issues.

The SKM in the letter to the Prime Minister demanded to ensure legal guarantee of MSP for all produce based on C2+50 per cent formula; withdrawal of draft “Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020/2021”; removal of the penal provisions on farmers in the “Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021”; withdrawal of false cases against the farmers over the course of the movement; dismissal and arrest of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni and compensation and rehabilitation to the families of the martyrs of the farm movement and allocation of land to build a memorial in their memory at Singhu morcha.