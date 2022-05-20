SLCM to expand its footprint across 16 States this fiscal

Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt Ltd (SCML), one of India’s leading post-harvest management groups, plans to expand its footprint across the country by opening 36 new branches in 16 States in the current financial year.

The firm currently has four offices in Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal. These new branches, to be called “Krishi Vikas Kendras”, will serve as a connecting thread between the digital application of SLCM and its current physical network of 9,244 warehouses across the country, a company statement said.

The new offices will enable SLCM Group’s growth initiative in the agriculture value chain. Functioning as localised nodes, these offices will enable the organization to strengthen its on-ground support and presence. Farmers, traders, and government bodies can consider the offices as a one-stop solution to avail the entire gamut of services including warehousing, procurement and agri financing, it said.

Recently, SLCM Group received a patent for its application titled “Methods For Real Time Data Management” from the Indian Patent Office after a seven-year wait. SLCM is the only company in India to have a registered technology patent in the agri logistics (warehousing) segment.

Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO, said, “SLCM Group is looking forward to scaling up its “digital initiative” vertical. The company is currently developing a mobile application that will offer all of its services on a single platform.”

Proprietary technology

With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and agri reach – SLCM’s proprietary technology solution – farmers and traders of the country will be connected to the entire post-harvest agri value chain via a single mobile application, he said.

According to a FICCI study, Agri Reach can reduce post-harvest losses to 0.5 per cent from 10 per cent, which can help to avoid losses worth over ₹1-lakh crore per annum.

SLCM’s proprietary centralised real-time process management system “Agri Reach”, has allowed the company to scale up its asset under management (AUM) valuation per financial year from ₹1,394.01 crore in 2016-17 to ₹5,519.22 crore (as on March 20, 2022).

SLCM Group through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kissandhan has disbursed loans worth ₹2,388 Crores as March 31, 2022.

On its expansion plans, Sabharwal said: “We are currently working on various other technologies that have the capability to enable the efficient integration of physical infrastructure with digitised enterprises, thereby strengthening the foundation of ‘Phygital’ agriculture supply chain.”