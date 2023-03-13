Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), a comprehensive service provider in the post-harvest space for agricultural commodities, has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its AI (artificial intelligence) ML (machine learning) quality control application which falls under its patented process management system ‘Agri Reach’, according to the company.

A media statement by SLCM said this is the first time that a mobile app has received a NABL certification. It said ‘Agri Reach’ has been utilised to inspect 21.59 lakh tonnes of crops at 303 locations in 17 States in just two months since its launch.

Also read: Can drones replace tractors someday?

A click and submission through the app will analyse the image for a variety of quality metrics. The user will then receive a quality report that details the photographic evidence’s evaluation on specifications such as damaged, shrunken, shrivelled or immature grains; foreign matter; and a host of other physical parameters like height, length, grid, colour and pattern of the commodity.

Results are automatically compared with pre-fed data in the back-end system, which updates itself on a regular basis utilising a combination of technologies, including AI and ML, with Python programming language.

Phygitalizing process

Quoting Sandeep Sabharwal, Group CEO of SLCM, the statement said, “We had the vision for ‘phygitalizing’ (physical plus digital infrastructure) the warehouse management system over a decade ago. With a dedicated team of professionals, SLCM created ‘Agri Reach’ - a system that enables effective warehousing solutions agnostic of infrastructure, geography, and crops.”

“We are the only company in the Indian agriculture sector that has registered a technology patent in the agri-logistics (warehousing) segment to date which spans 75 years post-Independence, and now I am proud to state that we have reaffirmed our leadership status by being again the first and only company in this space to get the coveted NABL accreditation for an application which will transform the way agri industry assays the quality of its commodities,” Sabharwal said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit