hamburger

Agri Business

Sonjoy Mohanty is ISMA DG 

BL Pune Bureau | Pune, Sept 9 | Updated on: Sep 09, 2022

The Indian Sugar Mills Association’s (ISMA) main Committee in its meeting held earlier today decided to appoint Sonjoy Mohanty as the new Director General of ISMA. He will assume the office before October 15, 2022. 

Mohonty is MBA from IIM and MA in Business Economics from Delhi University. He was Secretary General at the International Spirits and Wines Association of India.

He has over 35 years of work experience in corporations across Oil and Gas, Micro Banking, Healthcare, Telecom and Durables Sectors. 

Published on September 09, 2022
sugar mills
industry association
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you