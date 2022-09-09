Sonjoy Mohanty is ISMA DG 

The Indian Sugar Mills Association’s (ISMA) main Committee in its meeting held earlier today decided to appoint Sonjoy Mohanty as the new Director General of ISMA. He will assume the office before October 15, 2022.

Mohonty is MBA from IIM and MA in Business Economics from Delhi University. He was Secretary General at the International Spirits and Wines Association of India.

He has over 35 years of work experience in corporations across Oil and Gas, Micro Banking, Healthcare, Telecom and Durables Sectors.