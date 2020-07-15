SourceTrace, AgNext tie up to create tech platform for food chain traceability

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
SourceTrace, a traceability solution provider, has tied up with agri-tech start-up AgNextto create a technology platform ‘TraceNext’ for providing complete food value chain traceability from the farm gates to the consumer.
TraceNext will help the commodity value chains in tracing of food origin and chain of custody, monitor ethical and sustainable practices used in growing food among others, both the companies said in a statement. It will also help in legal and compliance norms, instant quality testing on trade and safety parameters, while enabling instant trade decisions without any delays and dependencies. TraceNext would also help ensure blockchain and fair trade practices in commodity supply chains, the statement said.
“In the coming years, traceability is going to be the most critical technology to ensure food safety. TraceNext is the only solution that can provide food businesses, regulatory bodies and consumers all the information they need to ensure food safety. It will also change how food businesses and consumers interact and what information is exchanged. We are looking at a complete transformation of the food ecosystem,” said Venkat Maroju, CEO, SourceTrace.
SourceTrace has already implemented traceability solutions across diverse sectors such as fruits and vegetables, organic cotton, vanilla, aquaculture, flavors and fragrances, spices, honey and more across 28 countries since 2013.
Taranjeet Bhamra, CEO, AgNext, said: “Leveraging the best of technologies and principles of agriculture practices, we are joining hands to solve the greatest needs of the times, solving issues for farmers, agribusinesses and consumers alike. TraceNext fills the gap for providing a one-stop seamless solution for food origin and quality for effective trade, procurement, production and consumption of food. The potential to transform value chains is limitless.”
Food safety has been a growing global concern that is only set to rise in the current Covid-19 pandemic. It is in these times that it has become more imperative than ever, to ensure unadulterated and safe food across global food chains, it said. Global traceability market was worth $10 billion in 2017 and projected to more than double to $22 billion by 2025.
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Final delisting price could lead to some gains; but relying on this alone is not advisable
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...