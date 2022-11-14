A study by Protein Foods and Nutrition Development Association of India ( PFNDAI) has revealed that food innovation and continued consumer education on the importance of protein, and more specifically the benefits of soya protein, will be key in improving the protein status of India’s population.

Study titled ‘Soy: A superfood and wonder bean’ by PFNDAI, in association with ‘Right To Protein’ (a protein awareness and education initiative), noted that protein is an important macronutrient that is critical to the optimal health and vitality of individuals of all ages and stages of life.

Soya provides promise as a protein source that can be used to fortify traditional Indian foods and enable the development of new, innovative high-protein foods and beverages, it said, adding, many soya-based foods and soya protein ingredients exist to help address the protein opportunity in India.

Quoting Jagadish Pai, Executive Director of PFNDAI, a statement said: “For decades, protein deficiency has been a concern relative to the traditional Indian diet, contributing to developmental delays in children and negative health impacts more broadly in the population. In this recent work, we have explored how soya protein, a high-quality, plant-based protein, can help improve low protein consumption in India. Food innovation, as well as continued consumer education on the importance of protein, and more specifically the benefits of soya protein by busting common myths, will be key in improving the protein status of India’s population.”

Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, nutritionist and supporter of ‘Right To Protein’ initiative, said both protein quantity and quality are important in addressing India’s protein consumption challenge.

“As health professionals, we have been working on dispelling fears and driving awareness. But high-quality proteins, like soya, which provide all the essential amino acids in the proper ratios, need to be recommended more often as it supports healthy growth, development, and maintenance of body tissues,” Khushboo Jain Tibrewala said.