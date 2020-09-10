Soya oil in Indore rules steady

Weak global cues, physical demand and pressure of new soybean crop tamed prices of majority of oils in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh. Soy refined in Indore today was quoted at ₹875 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹825-30.

Amoung plants, soy refined Mahakali today was quoted at ₹875; Ruchi- ₹877; Vippy- ₹876; Keshav- ₹871/73; Bajrang- ₹875; Prakash- ₹875; Avi Ujjain- ₹879; Gambuja- ₹880; soy refined Ambika (Kalapipal)- ₹875, MS Pachore- ₹872; Dhanuka (Neemuch)- ₹867; MS Solvex Neemuch- ₹867, Khandwa- ₹878; soy refined Bansal- ₹877; Itarsi- ₹879; Kota refined- ₹875; while soy refined Nimbhara was quoted at ₹872 for 10 kg.

Total arrival of soybean in Madhya Pradesh was 80,000 bags including 15,000 bags of new soybean.

Soybean (old) was quoted at ₹3,525-₹3,700, while new soybean ruled at ₹3,000-₹3,500 a quintal. Plant deliveries of soybean were quoted at ₹3700- ₹3,800 a quintal.

Groundnut oil (Indore) declined to ₹1,250-70; Groundnut oil (Bombay) was at ₹1,260; while

groundnut oil (Gujarat) ruled at ₹1,225. Cotton refined (Kandla) was quoted at ₹915; while cotton refined (Bombay) ruled at ₹925. Palm oil (Indore) declined to ₹890, while palm oil (Bombay) ruled at ₹855 for 10 kg.

Mustard seeds traded low on decline in buying support at higher rate with mustard seeds (Nimar) being quoted at ₹4,750 a quintal, while mustard seeds (Jaipur) ruled at ₹5,460. The arrival of mustard seeds across the country was recorded at 1.70 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 1 lakh bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 25,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab - 10,000 bags, Gujarat - 5,000 bags, while 30,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.