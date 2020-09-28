Soya oils trade low

Amidst slack physical demand and weak foreign cues, soya oils across Madhya Pradesh traded marginally lower with soya refined today being quoted at ₹910-15, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860 for 10 kg. Soya refined plant rates also declined, with soya refined Ruchi/Mahakali/ Prakash today being quoted at ₹915 for 10 kg each, Keshav ₹913, Vippy ₹909, Gambuja ₹920, Avi (Ujjain) ₹909. Soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹910, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹906, Dhanuka ₹901, Amrit (Mandsaur) ₹902, Khandwa ₹912-14, Bansal ₹912, Itarsi ₹916, and Nimbhara ₹908, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at Rs 912 for 10 kg respectively.

Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,900- 3,950 a quintal, while soybean seeds were quoted at ₹3,800-3850 a quintal. In Neemuch, soyabean ruled at ₹3,936 a quintal. Soya DOC ruled firm at ₹33,000 a tonnr on improved domestic demand in hypro.