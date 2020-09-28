Agri Business

Soya oils trade low

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

Amidst slack physical demand and weak foreign cues, soya oils across Madhya Pradesh traded marginally lower with soya refined today being quoted at ₹910-15, while soya solvent ruled at ₹860 for 10 kg. Soya refined plant rates also declined, with soya refined Ruchi/Mahakali/ Prakash today being quoted at ₹915 for 10 kg each, Keshav ₹913, Vippy ₹909, Gambuja ₹920, Avi (Ujjain) ₹909. Soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹910, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹906, Dhanuka ₹901, Amrit (Mandsaur) ₹902, Khandwa ₹912-14, Bansal ₹912, Itarsi ₹916, and Nimbhara ₹908, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) ruled at Rs 912 for 10 kg respectively.

Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted at ₹3,900- 3,950 a quintal, while soybean seeds were quoted at ₹3,800-3850 a quintal. In Neemuch, soyabean ruled at ₹3,936 a quintal. Soya DOC ruled firm at ₹33,000 a tonnr on improved domestic demand in hypro.

