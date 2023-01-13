Soyabean crushing has picked up with its arrivals across various mandis (markets) in the key producing States of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan improving.

During the October-December quarter of 2022, soyabean crushing increased by 51 per cent to 32.50 lakh tonnes compared with 21.50 lakh tonnes a year ago, The Soyabean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said in a statement.

Market arrivals till the end of December increased to 50 lakh tonnes (lt) compared with 40 lt a year ago.

With the increase in crushing, the production of soyabean meal rose to 26.10 lt during the October-December 2022 quarter — up 52 per cent over 17.16 lt a year ago.

Feed consumption up

Exports of soyameal surged 49 per cent to 4.06 lt during the period. Consumption by the feed sector increased to 18.50 lt — up 12 per cent over 16.50 lt a year ago. Similarly, the offtake by the food sector rose by 43 per cent to 3 lt (2.10 lt).

Soyabean stocks with crushing plants, traders and farmers as on January 1 stood higher at 98.83 lt, which is up 15 per cent a year ago. Imports of soyameal during the period decreased sharply to 0.01 lt against 3.79 lt.

With a higher carry forward stock of 25.15 lt for the oil year 2022-23 (October-September), and a higher crop of 120.40 lt, the total availability of soyabean for the season is estimated at 145.55 lt — up 20 per cent over 120.72 lt a year ago.