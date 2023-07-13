Aimed at expanding the market reach of small agri start-ups, the Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, has launched an online sales portal, Spiisry.

The portal, https://spiisry.in, aims to link farmers, start-ups, and customers. It will market over 150 products, including health and wellness products, spice-based cosmetics, spice powders, and planting material, bio-fertilisers and other agri inputs developed at the IISR nursery.

The portal also doubles as a start-up promotion unit of IISR, offering support and training to young entrepreneurs.

The portal aims to showcase and market the licensed technologies of all the institutes under ICAR. Currently, it offers products from 11 licensees and five ICAR institutes.

R Dinesh, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research, said that in addition to handholding start-ups, entrepreneurs and farmers, the portal is expected to generate revenue through direct delivery of agricultural products countrywide.

‘Kisan Seva Kendra’, an outlet for the sale of bio inputs from all ICAR institutes, has also been launched at the Kozhikode campus. The facility intends to provide small and marginal farmers easy access to ICAR’s bio inputs.