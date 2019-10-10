Spices Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:06:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC17.703000030000-9.09
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC75.002950029500-11.94
Payyannur(Ker)0.60NC19.433000029000-7.69
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)42.50-29.172404.601407514250-17.21
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)17.3042.981394.801450014300-10.77
Halvad(Guj)16.2259.02328.061400014250-17.65
Mandalgarh(Guj)15.0066.6739.0014500149753.57
Tharad(Guj)12.3098.39230.101340513625-20.91
Thara(Guj)4.9241.3871.881300013950-13.04
Sami(Guj)1.70-67.9250.901387514000-22.38
Chotila(Guj)1.00-66.6780.32155001550029.17
DryChillies
Dhing(ASM)450.0018.422760.001000010250-
Dahod(Guj)7.00-22.2244.20167501200052.27
Imphal(Man)3.20NC35.401700017000-
Alappuzha(Ker)2.00NC29.00136001360020.35
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.002513.101800018000-
Thoubal(Man)0.80-11.1112.901700017000-
Garlic
Pune(Mah)86.00138.893264.001250011000525.00
Indore(F&V)(MP)65.70-59.093630.7010000100001150.00
Pune(Mah)61.0069.443264.0030001100050.00
Dhing(ASM)52.00-5.45840.001150012000-
Barhaj(UP)16.00NC1968.0075207400-
Etawah(UP)8.50112.5108.3095008750-
Pulpally(Ker)5.0025179.0075008500212.50
Dehradoon(Utr)4.8010073.302000185079.37
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.5073.0847.1030004000150.00
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.20-79290.7042004250121.05
Allahabad(UP)4.00NC90.5085007400254.17
Chandausi(UP)4.00-46.6730.0051705100-
Parakkodu(Ker)3.50-12.545.504000500033.33
Ballia(UP)3.00NC56.0074106860229.33
Bareilly(UP)2.1031.2559.0063004900159.79
Meham(Har)2.00NC12.0080007000100.00
Shillong(Meh)2.00-2053.00700013000-6.67
Pattikonda(Pun)1.50150115.8355006000150.00
Gadaura(UP)1.50114.2941.9062006000175.56
Jaunpur(UP)1.50-34.786.3072506800-
Dadri(UP)1.505010.1068006400-
Barabanki(UP)1.407.6938.2078607600220.82
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-12.551.1053004820110.32
Haldwani(Utr)1.30-58.0621.803800350015.15
Moga(Pun)1.209.0917.2065005000-
Faizabad(UP)1.20-2014.90100009500-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.20-20134.1058005600125.68
Pattikonda(Pun)1.1591.67115.8352006000136.36
Satara(Mah)1.00-5026.0050005000300.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC33.00685063002.24
Hardoi(UP)1.00-23.0810.7074006120-
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-5013.3090501610-
Ajuha(UP)0.80NC22.8081005950-
Balrampur(UP)0.8033.3317.10110008000-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.55.0074257500-
Paliakala(UP)0.70-5017.5054755250-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)0.70-65159.803875400029.17
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-6092.003350033500-10.67
Parakkodu(Ker)1.00NC23.50820007150014.21
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)35.0029.632480.2459295656-7.92
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC40.00153001660041.67
Published on October 10, 2019
