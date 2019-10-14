Spices Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20-7.6921.602900030250-13.43
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2019.303000030000-9.09
Payyannur(Ker)0.623.3320.673000030000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)97.20339.821182.805800550038.10
Howly(ASM)2.00-33.3319.0072006200105.71
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)48.0012.942500.601425014075-16.18
Mandalgarh(Guj)15.00NC69.0014125145000.89
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.60-61.851408.001410014500-13.23
Sami(Guj)2.5047.0655.901380013875-22.80
Bachau(Guj)2.50127.2726.601400014750-15.15
Chotila(Guj)0.90-1082.12155001550029.17
DryChillies
Chintamani(Kar)8.00-16.005000--
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.202015.501800018000-
Garlic
Pune(Mah)92.0050.823572.00120003000500.00
Pune(Mah)62.001.643572.003500300075.00
Kohima(Nag)17.00NC224.0053005300-
Barhaj(UP)16.00NC2000.0075507520-
Dehradoon(Utr)11.30135.4295.9028502000155.61
Awagarh(UP)7.00-61.11265.0090004800-
Pulpally(Ker)5.00NC189.0075007500212.50
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.20-23.81297.1042004200121.05
Asansol(WB)3.20-23.81161.666600820012.24
Ballia(UP)3.00NC62.0073007410224.44
Kosikalan(UP)3.002077.7076106530-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1454.1053155300116.06
Shillong(Meh)1.40-3055.8065007000-13.33
Hardoi(UP)1.404013.5076007400-
Akbarpur(UP)1.202015.70102009050448.39
Phagwara(Pun)1.04-13.3341.7845615025135.10
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC10.0090006000350.00
Karad(Mah)1.00NC36.0050006500100.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC35.0065006850-5.80
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.00-40.12183.6733003400-2.94
Gadaura(UP)1.00-33.3343.9062006200171.93
Sandila(UP)0.8033.337.3070006100-
Vilaspur(UP)0.7531.586.8259005890-
Balrampur(UP)0.70-12.518.501250011000-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC10.001850013300117.65
Pattikonda(Pun)0.60-47.83117.0352005200136.36
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)2.00NC116.003500380022.81
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)3.005098.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC38.703190032200-7.54
Soanf
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.5015056.3048005700-28.36
Turmeric
Erode(TN)61.48-46.289815.81605061230.83
Perundurai(TN)19.00-45.712518.2459805929-9.38
ChiliRed
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)1.96130.59150.421100011500-
Akluj(Mah)1.00-2.003000--
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.2920.60205001250081.42
Published on October 14, 2019
