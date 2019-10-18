Spices Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:14:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Unjha(Guj)43.28159.78119.881137510425-
Jamnagar(Guj)1.00-98.26116.801125016000-
BlackPepper
Chikkamagalore(Kar)126.006200254.002302221460-
Mangalore(Kar)1.00-2.0027000--29.87
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC81.002850028500-14.93
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC22.503000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC23.152800028500-13.85
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)3.00-66.6793.00440000440000203.45
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)91.5014251137.3094504900136.25
Unjha(Guj)68.4037.24186.6465006175-
Kota(Raj)56.80-57.861566.005500550030.95
Mumbai(Mah)34.0088.89618.00140001400016.67
Baran(Raj)32.00-20104.005811582046.19
Bangalore(Kar)21.00-59.62660.00100001000014.29
Mangrol(Guj)4.00-27.27327.505560528046.32
Sultanpur(UP)3.50-7.008875--
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.001006.004857579034.92
Faizabad(UP)1.80-21.7410.9010000800053.85
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)54.0012.52608.601425014250-16.18
Jamnagar(Guj)19.4056.4564.501250012563-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)12.9010.261457.201350014200-16.92
Radhanpur(Guj)12.0011.1134.801400014550-
Mandalgarh(Guj)12.00-2093.0014250141251.79
Mumbai(Mah)11.00-45380.002300023000-8.00
Sanchor(Raj)5.50NC16.501400014500-2.10
Jasdan(Guj)5.00-50251.001362514250-16.15
Bachau(Guj)3.50-53.9548.801300013750-21.21
Sami(Guj)2.50-44.4469.901372513875-23.22
Kadiri(Guj)0.80-684.901320014250-21.43
Chotila(Guj)0.80NC88.12155001550029.17
Dhrol(Guj)0.80-11.1116.8012775128151.79
Kalawad(Guj)0.80-46.674.601325014200-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.80-38.4658.501465014700-
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)172.00-344.0010129--19.93
Bangalore(Kar)15.00-62.5128.00145001350051.04
Mangalore(Kar)4.00-8.008500--39.29
Imphal(Man)3.406.2542.201700017000-
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-6.0011700--
Puttur(Kar)2.00-4.0012750--
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00-16.6717.501800018000-
Thoubal(Man)0.80NC14.501700017000-
Garlic
Indore(F&V)(MP)260.0022.644574.7010000100001150.00
Bangalore(Kar)93.00-383317.0092509250213.56
Barhaj(UP)22.0022.222120.0075707570-
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)16.00-5096.0085007000-
Kohima(Nag)15.00NC284.0058005800-
Indore(F&V)(MP)9.909824.80800010000-
Etawah(UP)8.00-64.44169.3099009450-
Jalgaon(Mah)7.004028.006000550050.00
Pulpally(Ker)5.00150203.0085007500254.17
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67245.0081508150223.41
Dehradoon(Utr)4.20-62.83104.302200285097.31
Awagarh(UP)4.00-55.56291.0070007500-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.5025309.7042004200121.05
Allahabad(UP)3.00-2596.5092008500283.33
Ballia(UP)3.00-2510.0073001700170.37
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.80-5.605995--
Kosikalan(UP)2.70888.1085007600-
Shillong(Meh)2.5078.5760.8070006500-6.67
Milak(UP)2.50257.0064254545-
Chandausi(UP)2.00-33.3340.0061505500-
Hardoi(UP)1.60-5.8820.1075407590-
Vishalpur(UP)1.60604.2058404810-
Bareilly(UP)1.50-28.5762.0065006300174.84
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40100138.3062406200148.61
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-18.7559.9053105300115.85
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC41.006400550010.34
Palus(Mah)1.00-2.003500-29.63
Phagwara(Pun)1.00-3.8543.7875004561278.60
Gadaura(UP)0.905046.9061006200167.54
Firozepur City(Pun)0.80-11.117.106750700080.00
Sirhind(Pun)0.7016.674.4055006000103.70
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-308.4078157800-
Faizabad(UP)0.70-89.2329.301180011500-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-41.6717.101160010200523.66
Kurali(Pun)0.60-1.206200-93.75
Gondal(UP)0.60-504.5082008050-
Dadri(UP)0.60NC12.5086008300-
Sandila(UP)0.60-14.299.9072007080-
Paliakala(UP)0.60-14.2920.1060755610-
MethiSeeds
Unjha(Guj)30.00-60.004400--
Kota(Raj)16.00700148.004050350042.11
Bangalore(Kar)5.00400156.006750675022.73
Rajkot(Guj)2.90314.29165.603625387511.54
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-92.8634.0075007500-
Nimbahera(Raj)0.70-1.404401--
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)0.54-738.6145004600-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC106.003350033500-10.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC46.503120031400-9.57
Soanf
Unjha(Guj)383.5857.261011.0860256450-
Mumbai(Mah)11.00-15.38165.001300013000-10.34
Patan(Guj)0.66-5.712.0252556260-26.61
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)72.003502694.24592959532.03
Erode(TN)52.13-7.6910052.7757945684-1.80
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC24.0098009800-
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-5.0010800--
Mumbai(Mah)2.00-50333.0013500135003.85
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC14.401100011500-4.35
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-7546.0010500105004.48
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)48.00-26.152912.001700017000-5.56
Nagpur(Mah)23.00-51.06198.0092509250-
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)3.30NC163.621050011000-
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC24.00154001540049.51
Faizabad(UP)1.50-2515.80145001200026.09
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC44.00166001610053.70
Published on October 18, 2019
