Spices Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)12.80652.9429.00170514612-83.93
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC83.002850028500-12.31
Payyannur(Ker)0.59NC29.032800027000-13.85
DryChillies
Guntur(AP)876.0063.742822.001360013000-
Dhing(ASM)560.00125880.0095009500-
Imphal(Man)3.20-5.8848.601800017000-
Jagdalpur(Cht)1.00-2.004550--0.11
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC21.501800018000-
Thoubal(Man)0.80NC16.101700017000-
Garlic
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)25.802480235.273900330030.00
Jabalpur(F&V)(MP)9.00NC27.0012001200-
Katwa(WB)8.00-11.11146.0080007800NC
Pulpally(Ker)5.00NC245.0055003500182.05
Etawah(UP)4.00-66.67201.30100009900-
Asansol(WB)3.805.56184.066600564012.24
Shillong(Meh)2.502573.8055005500-29.49
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.40-14.2974.3040003500233.33
Phagwara(Pun)2.0033.3350.7855005000-21.56
Firozepur City(Pun)1.1037.59.306000675060.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC45.007300650015.87
Palus(Mah)1.00NC4.0045003500-6.25
Nabha(Pun)0.7016.6775.4058004700314.29
Sirhind(Pun)0.60-14.297.0055005500-19.12
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)3.00-4049.502825028250-19.86
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC126.003350033500-15.19
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC59.502960029600-14.20
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)10.00-71.432886.2456506399-2.57
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC30.0098009800-
Salem(TN)2.85-89.28541.9070507100-
ChiliRed
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC30.00154001540049.51
Published on October 29, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments