Spices Prices

as on : 31-10-2019 01:04:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC85.002850028500-14.93
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC28.903000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.625.0831.452700028000-16.92
CorrianderSeed
Howly(ASM)2.201023.406500720075.68
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.10-30.531529.201420014300-17.56
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)25.00252340.0076507650-
Kohima(Nag)15.00-6.25472.0058005700-
Awagarh(UP)4.00-50315.0065007000-
Asansol(WB)3.36-11.58190.787300660024.15
Allahabad(UP)2.00-33.33106.5098009600326.09
Gadaura(UP)1.502557.7060006200166.67
Phagwara(Pun)1.00-33.3355.7856005030141.59
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-16.67145.5066006400166.13
Nabha(Pun)0.8014.2977.0068005800385.71
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC16.30220002200029.41
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2914.4085708600-
Sandila(UP)0.60-33.3314.3076007300-
Akbarpur(UP)0.60-4021.9099009800432.26
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC64.702950029600-14.49
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)13.0062.52928.2461125839-5.81
Published on October 31, 2019
