Spices Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:44 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC13.402800030000-24.32
Garlic
Kalimpong(WB)1.20-2019.0021002100-40.00
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC17.50230002200035.29
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC15.6086308570-
Published on November 04, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments