Spices Prices

as on : 21-11-2019 02:22:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Somvarpet(Kar)5.00-58.3394.002950026000-15.71
Taliparamba(Ker)1.507.1437.003100029500-10.14
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.0033.3335.602900030000NC
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC95.002950029500-11.94
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.7016.6718.402900028000-19.44
Payyannur(Ker)0.654.8441.272900029000-10.77
Cardamoms
Darjeeling(WB)1.40NC5.603700035000-
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)104.00153.661692.009650965010.29
Suthalia(MP)0.66-1.325805--
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Radhanpur(Guj)21.00-46.15154.801350014000-19.64
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)20.9041.221715.401440014500-16.40
Tharad(Guj)12.00-16.67364.301340013625-23.14
Mandalgarh(Guj)6.00-50171.001425014500-18.01
Sami(Guj)2.50-58.33120.901400014375-22.76
Chotila(Guj)1.50NC127.32155001550029.17
Sanchor(Raj)1.00-33.3321.5015000140004.90
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)42.0031.251003.0017050170503.33
Pollachi(TN)11.70-23.401450--
Imphal(Man)3.50NC69.401900019000-
Thiruppur(TN)1.8360.538.8960006000-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00-16.6729.501900019000-
Garlic
Jalore(Raj)750.00107042.869707.261453700-91.47
Bangalore(Kar)59.00-67.046131.0092509250213.56
Kohima(Nag)17.00NC698.0053005300-
Awagarh(UP)16.00166.67375.0080007000-
Mathura(UP)15.00971.43137.2092009200441.18
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)13.00-49.61261.2736003900-28.00
Barhaj(UP)8.00-38.462532.0094009000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)6.20NC111.9036003300200.00
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC487.8075007500316.67
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.50NC28.6061606140-
Shillong(Meh)4.0060112.807000675016.67
Asansol(WB)4.00NC213.58640064000.79
Kosikalan(UP)3.1034.78120.9092109140-
Moga(Pun)3.0076.4742.8070007000-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC275.0022002250-12.00
Chandausi(UP)2.00NC44.0077006150-
Hardoi(UP)1.90NC39.9081508250-
Gadaura(UP)1.6033.3371.3058005800152.17
Phagwara(Pun)1.50-31.8266.18500051004.17
Achalda(UP)1.20206.40100009800-
Barabanki(UP)1.0011.1156.0099809850333.91
Dadri(UP)1.00NC27.1090009100-
Patran(Pun)0.90503.0061026882-
Pattikonda(Pun)0.80-11.11130.734400340076.00
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-20154.3074407250210.00
Vishalpur(UP)0.80-609.8062106710-
Naraingarh(Har)0.76-41.989.205000500047.06
Fatehabad(Har)0.70-12.58.3070007000133.33
Sandila(UP)0.60NC19.3079007700-
MethiSeeds
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)6.002097.0042504600-
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-80.77408.006750675022.73
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)1.00-37.1113.7942504400-
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC82.903230031700-11.75
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC140.003250032500-8.45
Soanf
Lalsot(Raj)0.70NC213.3044004650-38.89
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)73.001923282.2458845790-8.05
Erode(TN)45.74-15.4211161.47595360420.90
Salem(TN)2.79-15.45573.3270506960-
ChiliRed
Jaipur(Grain)(Chandpole)(Raj)2.46-93.34271.9290009250-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC60.00186001660072.22
Published on November 21, 2019
