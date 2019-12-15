Spices Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Pune(Mah)180.00127.856318.00120003500500.00
Pune(Mah)101.0027.856318.002500350025.00
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-16.6770.1049504970120.98
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC67.0050004800-4.76
Asansol(WB)0.80-84242.70664065208.85
Published on December 15, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments