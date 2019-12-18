Spices Prices

as on : 18-12-2019 05:11:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)14.00-36.36103.002800025000-27.51
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20-14.2948.203030030250-9.55
Puttur(Kar)1.00-508.002650026500-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC107.003050030500-3.17
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC45.603000030000-6.25
Payyannur(Ker)0.658.3354.513000030000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)29.00-50.851372.00140001400016.67
Rajkot(Guj)10.003001313.305750550021.05
Bhadravathi(Kar)7.00-7570.007098755341.70
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)66.0034.693523.601432514250-11.85
Mumbai(Mah)18.001700722.002100023000-16.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.6013.72173.601420013200-11.25
Radhanpur(Guj)12.00-42.86220.801400014000-16.67
Jasdan(Guj)11.0010293.001350013750-18.92
Mandalgarh(Guj)9.00150202.201425014000-18.01
Halvad(Guj)6.9021.05416.181400014250-17.16
Thara(Guj)3.12136.36126.121380013962-18.47
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)2.2587.513.701425014250-
Sami(Guj)1.00-50165.301412513900-15.04
Savarkundla(Guj)0.70-3062.701337813565-20.13
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-69.231317.00180001800012.50
Imphal(Man)3.206.67108.602050020500-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.002540.502250022500-
Garlic
Mumbai(Mah)135.0022.73876.0053005400-
Pune(Mah)100.00104.087120.00125003000525.00
Bangalore(Kar)96.00-207665.001200012000361.54
Pune(Mah)59.0020.417120.003700300085.00
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)40.00150208.0065007000-
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)38.00192.31134.00115005500-
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)16.0023.08134.0067505500-
Kohima(Nag)16.00-5.88862.0057005300-
Etawah(UP)11.00-15.38413.301200011000-
Asansol(WB)4.507.14269.10660066608.20
Ballia(UP)4.0033.3324.00100605800272.59
Hardoi(UP)3.80216.6758.9092409300-
Jalgaon(Mah)3.00-62.550.0028004200-12.50
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.703.8528.101600016000166.67
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.50-51.9215.4065006200333.33
Kosikalan(UP)2.30-4.17160.3094609450-
Jaunpur(UP)2.2046.6727.101070011000-
Pattikonda(Pun)2.10110176.1363004500152.00
Ratnagiri (Nachane)(Mah)2.00-5033.00660058003.13
Chandausi(UP)2.00-2066.0081008040-
Rudauli(UP)1.6014.2929.001190012000-
Patan(Mah)1.00NC19.0020001750-60.00
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC24.001300013000900.00
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC73.0050005700-4.76
Shahabad(Har)0.90NC19.50650065004.84
Pattikonda(Pun)0.90-10176.1360004500140.00
Phagwara(Pun)0.90-1078.1850365000203.74
Faizabad(UP)0.80-2056.501120011000-
Sirhind(Pun)0.70NC13.40550055005.77
Vilaspur(UP)0.686.2511.0266406120-
Fatehabad(Har)0.60-5011.906500700018.18
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60NC16.202170016800133.33
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)10.00-9.09282.804225370030.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-84.78122.104200420018.31
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)4.006075.503125030250-11.35
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC111.503350033500-5.37
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)19.0058.33297.001300013000-10.34
Turmeric
Duggirala(AP)46.27-5.09574.0655005250-8.50
Erode(TN)42.29-5.6412203.6155445595-4.41
Perundurai(TN)27.00503642.2458195434-8.92
Mumbai(Mah)25.00525483.001000013500-23.08
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC100.0010500105004.48
Salem(TN)0.80-71.33574.9267007050220.88
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)67.0091.433668.001700017000-5.56
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC72.00172001750052.21
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.7016.6731.00175002300053.51
Published on December 18, 2019
TOPICS
spices and condiments