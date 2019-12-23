Spices Prices

as on : 23-12-2019 03:04:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.002549.203000030000-6.25
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC109.002850030500-9.52
Payyannur(Ker)0.52-2055.553000030000-7.69
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)46.40-28.623255.80550062005.77
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)3.00-61.0450.4061006100-
DryChillies
Kurnool(AP)11.8028.26117.50100001033440.85
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-2042.102250022500-
Thoubal(Man)0.60NC22.302250022500-
Garlic
Pune(Mah)54.00-3.577602.00115003500475.00
Pune(Mah)46.00-17.867602.002500350025.00
Etawah(UP)13.0044.44457.301090012000-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.80-38.46159.5038003400216.67
Dehradoon(Utr)3.60-71.43154.9035002500191.67
Meham(Har)2.00NC16.006000800020.00
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-9.09168.7096209440-
Dadri(UP)2.00NC53.1087508650-
Vishalpur(UP)1.8012.516.6083157610-
Rudauli(UP)1.606.6735.201150011800-
Chandausi(UP)1.505071.0082408150-
Ajuha(UP)1.505030.201060010600-
Akluj(Mah)1.00NC28.001300013000900.00
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC82.6085008000400.00
Nabha(Pun)0.90-30.7799.4059006000-15.71
Indore(F&V)(MP)0.80-90160.6030004000-
Santir Bazar(Tri)0.80-1.608500--
Phagwara(Pun)0.60-33.3379.3852625036-7.08
Faizabad(UP)0.60-2557.701150011200-
MethiSeeds
Kota(Raj)2.00-77.78248.603950399021.54
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC116.703350033500-5.37
Turmeric
Erode(TN)32.82-56.1512418.9558575719-3.98
Perundurai(TN)20.00-41.183750.2451995712-21.10
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC76.00176001720055.75
December 23, 2019
