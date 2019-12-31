Spices Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:09:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Payyannur(Ker)0.52NC58.673000029000-7.69
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Sanchor(Raj)15.0078.5784.301360014000-4.90
Garlic
Rudauli(UP)0.80-2041.801090011200-
Naraingarh(Har)0.599.2617.086000700076.47
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC121.903280033200-7.34
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)34.00-40.353932.2455595525-15.63
Published on December 31, 2019
