Spices Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Jamnagar(Guj)605.00-1210.0013663--14.61
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)14.00-50.0032000--
Mangalore(Kar)4.00-11.0027000--
Somvarpet(Kar)3.00-89.0027500--8.33
Taliparamba(Ker)1.6023.0817.402950029700-8.53
Channagiri(Kar)1.00-1.0028205--
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-20.1530000--
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.80NC7.303100031000-11.43
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-47.00440000-166.67
CorrianderSeed
Bangalore(Kar)163.00-1051.008750--7.89
Mumbai(Mah)84.00-563.0014000-16.67
Kota(Raj)76.70-1243.405800-16.00
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)8.00-26.005858--
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)5.50-30.706125--
Rajkot(Guj)4.00-205.505750-21.05
Porbandar(Guj)0.60-0.605015-3.94
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)403.00-742.4013638--15.42
Rajkot(Guj)41.50-751.5014750--7.81
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)34.20-523.8014500--7.94
Mumbai(Mah)29.00-238.0021000--16.00
Jasdan(Guj)15.00-87.0014250--8.06
Vankaner(Guj)15.00-17.6014075--6.17
Morbi(Guj)6.00-8.5013275--12.23
Tharad(Guj)4.20-107.7014575--
Mandalgarh(Guj)4.20-110.4014475--
Thara(Guj)4.08-51.5413990--10.46
Visnagar(Guj)2.00-2.0012125--
Rapar(Guj)1.80-1.8014500--
Sami(Guj)1.50-71.6014125--
Porbandar(Guj)0.90-0.9013790--
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.75-7.6014375--
Dasada Patadi(Guj)0.60-2.4013962--
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)45.00-584.0018450-11.82
Jamnagar(Guj)21.00-21.0010225-73.66
Kurnool(AP)8.80-56.2013667-135.19
Mangalore(Kar)3.00-12.0011000--
Dahod(Guj)2.90-47.9021000-75.00
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-6.009750-69.57
Garlic
Jamnagar(Guj)1004.00-1004.008150-844.38
Bangalore(Kar)155.00-2901.0011000-323.08
Mumbai(Mah)151.00-713.004800--
Jalore(Raj)150.00-900.0014500-866.67
Gorakhpur(UP)126.00-126.0010060--
Kota(Raj)123.00-123.006200-254.29
Rajkot(Guj)112.50-112.5010000-900.00
Pune(Mah)66.00-2760.0013000-766.67
Pune(Mah)53.00-2760.003500-133.33
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)43.00-125.703700--
Barhaj(UP)33.00-390.0011400-551.43
Ghiraur(UP)30.00-30.0010000-1624.14
Bikaner(F&V)(Raj)26.00-184.009000--
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)17.40-17.408555--
Etawah(UP)16.00-209.0011400--
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)13.50-13.508000--
Visavadar(Guj)12.3613.1923.2869208750-
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)12.20-20.9011000-633.33
Awagarh(UP)10.00-50128.0080009000-
Lucknow(UP)10.00-10.0011700-420.00
Agra(UP)10.00-10.009800-833.33
Aliganj(UP)8.00-15.007500--
Saharanpur(UP)8.00-13.508600-314.46
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)7.30-15.005900--
Pulpally(Ker)5.0015087.00265023503.92
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00NC79.0075007500316.67
Kopaganj(UP)5.00-5.0011100-644.97
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.50-68.803100--
Hardoi(UP)4.50-34.109220--
Asansol(WB)4.102.576.7265006500-2.26
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.00-7.308700-335.00
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-14.5010550-479.67
Mathura(UP)3.00-25.609700--
Bharthna(UP)3.00-3.0011200-1020.00
Shillong(Meh)2.50-55.406000-26.32
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-2.5011000-614.29
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-14.4010200--
Kosikalan(UP)2.5031.5862.4097509715686.29
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-2.5011550-428.60
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.40-16.708485--
Basti(UP)2.30-2.3010700-637.93
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.20-5653.901050010500500.00
Ballia(UP)2.00-19.0010425-495.71
Robertsganj(UP)2.00-2.009835-475.15
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0017.653.701060010600626.03
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.00-2.009740-746.96
Rasda(UP)2.00-2.0010900--
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.80-1.8014000-723.53
Firozepur City(Pun)1.60-6.806500--
Chandausi(UP)1.50-34.508390--
Raibareilly(UP)1.50-1.509000-407.04
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-17.309900-347.96
Dadri(UP)1.50-27.508750--
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-16.809700-349.07
Ajuha(UP)1.20-5.7011400--
Sehjanwa(UP)1.20-3.2011000-421.33
Patan(Mah)1.00-6.001750--56.25
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)1.00-6.007000--
Vairengte(Mah)1.00-25.004800--17.24
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.00-68.807800--
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-1.0014600--
Bareilly(UP)1.00-10.608500-372.22
Kasganj(UP)1.00-1.009500-685.12
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-1.008750-320.67
Achalda(UP)1.00-13.0011500--
Devariya(UP)1.00-1.0011150-655.93
Barabanki(UP)1.00-13.7010800-404.67
Shamli(UP)1.00-1.008710--
Bindki(UP)1.00-1.0011800--
Rudauli(UP)1.00-21.9010750--
Partaval(UP)0.90-0.908300--
Paliakala(UP)0.90-6.309775--
Auraiya(UP)0.80-0.8011500--
Bahraich(UP)0.80-0.808010-256.00
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-0.8011715-801.15
Gadaura(UP)0.80-46.6718.5082008300290.48
Maigalganj(UP)0.80-0.809750--
Naraingarh(Har)0.788.339.0466006500-
Quadian(Pun)0.70-0.705000--
Sirhind(Pun)0.70-5.905500--8.33
Dhanura(UP)0.70-1.302800--
Athirampuzha(Ker)0.60-1.2014500-400.00
Nabha(Pun)0.60-16.106200-342.86
Gondal(UP)0.60-9.3011500--
Jayas(UP)0.60-0.606700-318.75
MethiSeeds
Mumbai(Mah)6.00-85.007500--
Kota(Raj)1.50-71.804000-23.08
Rajkot(Guj)1.40-94.704125-41.03
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-30.904250-25.00
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)7.00-34.0030250--
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC48.103270032900-8.15
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC46.803250032500-8.45
Soanf
Visnagar(Guj)55.00-55.005620--
Mumbai(Mah)19.00-114.0013000--
Turmeric
Erode(TN)85.58-20.984674.72591758412.02
Perundurai(TN)21.00-47.51742.5260915839-3.23
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-51.0010150--6.45
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)100.00-200.0017000--5.56
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00-6.0017200--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-2.0023600-108.85
Published on January 07, 2020
