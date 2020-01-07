Spices Prices

Deepak Brara: An officer and gentleman
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Ajwan
|Jamnagar(Guj)
|605.00
|-
|1210.00
|13663
|-
|-14.61
|BlackPepper
|Gonikappal(Kar)
|14.00
|-
|50.00
|32000
|-
|-
|Mangalore(Kar)
|4.00
|-
|11.00
|27000
|-
|-
|Somvarpet(Kar)
|3.00
|-
|89.00
|27500
|-
|-8.33
|Taliparamba(Ker)
|1.60
|23.08
|17.40
|29500
|29700
|-8.53
|Channagiri(Kar)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|28205
|-
|-
|Kanjangadu(Ker)
|0.80
|-
|20.15
|30000
|-
|-
|Perumbavoor(Ker)
|0.80
|NC
|7.30
|31000
|31000
|-11.43
|Cardamoms
|Mumbai(Mah)
|6.00
|-
|47.00
|440000
|-
|166.67
|CorrianderSeed
|Bangalore(Kar)
|163.00
|-
|1051.00
|8750
|-
|-7.89
|Mumbai(Mah)
|84.00
|-
|563.00
|14000
|-
|16.67
|Kota(Raj)
|76.70
|-
|1243.40
|5800
|-
|16.00
|Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)
|8.00
|-
|26.00
|5858
|-
|-
|Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)
|5.50
|-
|30.70
|6125
|-
|-
|Rajkot(Guj)
|4.00
|-
|205.50
|5750
|-
|21.05
|Porbandar(Guj)
|0.60
|-
|0.60
|5015
|-
|3.94
|CumminSeed(Jeera)
|Jamnagar(Guj)
|403.00
|-
|742.40
|13638
|-
|-15.42
|Rajkot(Guj)
|41.50
|-
|751.50
|14750
|-
|-7.81
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|34.20
|-
|523.80
|14500
|-
|-7.94
|Mumbai(Mah)
|29.00
|-
|238.00
|21000
|-
|-16.00
|Jasdan(Guj)
|15.00
|-
|87.00
|14250
|-
|-8.06
|Vankaner(Guj)
|15.00
|-
|17.60
|14075
|-
|-6.17
|Morbi(Guj)
|6.00
|-
|8.50
|13275
|-
|-12.23
|Tharad(Guj)
|4.20
|-
|107.70
|14575
|-
|-
|Mandalgarh(Guj)
|4.20
|-
|110.40
|14475
|-
|-
|Thara(Guj)
|4.08
|-
|51.54
|13990
|-
|-10.46
|Visnagar(Guj)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|12125
|-
|-
|Rapar(Guj)
|1.80
|-
|1.80
|14500
|-
|-
|Sami(Guj)
|1.50
|-
|71.60
|14125
|-
|-
|Porbandar(Guj)
|0.90
|-
|0.90
|13790
|-
|-
|Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)
|0.75
|-
|7.60
|14375
|-
|-
|Dasada Patadi(Guj)
|0.60
|-
|2.40
|13962
|-
|-
|DryChillies
|Bangalore(Kar)
|45.00
|-
|584.00
|18450
|-
|11.82
|Jamnagar(Guj)
|21.00
|-
|21.00
|10225
|-
|73.66
|Kurnool(AP)
|8.80
|-
|56.20
|13667
|-
|135.19
|Mangalore(Kar)
|3.00
|-
|12.00
|11000
|-
|-
|Dahod(Guj)
|2.90
|-
|47.90
|21000
|-
|75.00
|Rajkot(Guj)
|2.00
|-
|6.00
|9750
|-
|69.57
|Garlic
|Jamnagar(Guj)
|1004.00
|-
|1004.00
|8150
|-
|844.38
|Bangalore(Kar)
|155.00
|-
|2901.00
|11000
|-
|323.08
|Mumbai(Mah)
|151.00
|-
|713.00
|4800
|-
|-
|Jalore(Raj)
|150.00
|-
|900.00
|14500
|-
|866.67
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|126.00
|-
|126.00
|10060
|-
|-
|Kota(Raj)
|123.00
|-
|123.00
|6200
|-
|254.29
|Rajkot(Guj)
|112.50
|-
|112.50
|10000
|-
|900.00
|Pune(Mah)
|66.00
|-
|2760.00
|13000
|-
|766.67
|Pune(Mah)
|53.00
|-
|2760.00
|3500
|-
|133.33
|Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)
|43.00
|-
|125.70
|3700
|-
|-
|Barhaj(UP)
|33.00
|-
|390.00
|11400
|-
|551.43
|Ghiraur(UP)
|30.00
|-
|30.00
|10000
|-
|1624.14
|Bikaner(F&V)(Raj)
|26.00
|-
|184.00
|9000
|-
|-
|Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)
|17.40
|-
|17.40
|8555
|-
|-
|Etawah(UP)
|16.00
|-
|209.00
|11400
|-
|-
|Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)
|13.50
|-
|13.50
|8000
|-
|-
|Visavadar(Guj)
|12.36
|13.19
|23.28
|6920
|8750
|-
|Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)
|12.20
|-
|20.90
|11000
|-
|633.33
|Awagarh(UP)
|10.00
|-50
|128.00
|8000
|9000
|-
|Lucknow(UP)
|10.00
|-
|10.00
|11700
|-
|420.00
|Agra(UP)
|10.00
|-
|10.00
|9800
|-
|833.33
|Aliganj(UP)
|8.00
|-
|15.00
|7500
|-
|-
|Saharanpur(UP)
|8.00
|-
|13.50
|8600
|-
|314.46
|Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)
|7.30
|-
|15.00
|5900
|-
|-
|Pulpally(Ker)
|5.00
|150
|87.00
|2650
|2350
|3.92
|Tanda Urmur(UP)
|5.00
|NC
|79.00
|7500
|7500
|316.67
|Kopaganj(UP)
|5.00
|-
|5.00
|11100
|-
|644.97
|Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)
|4.50
|-
|68.80
|3100
|-
|-
|Hardoi(UP)
|4.50
|-
|34.10
|9220
|-
|-
|Asansol(WB)
|4.10
|2.5
|76.72
|6500
|6500
|-2.26
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|4.00
|-
|7.30
|8700
|-
|335.00
|Mirzapur(UP)
|3.50
|-
|14.50
|10550
|-
|479.67
|Mathura(UP)
|3.00
|-
|25.60
|9700
|-
|-
|Bharthna(UP)
|3.00
|-
|3.00
|11200
|-
|1020.00
|Shillong(Meh)
|2.50
|-
|55.40
|6000
|-
|26.32
|Azamgarh(UP)
|2.50
|-
|2.50
|11000
|-
|614.29
|Jaunpur(UP)
|2.50
|-
|14.40
|10200
|-
|-
|Kosikalan(UP)
|2.50
|31.58
|62.40
|9750
|9715
|686.29
|Sultanpur(UP)
|2.50
|-
|2.50
|11550
|-
|428.60
|Shahjahanpur(UP)
|2.40
|-
|16.70
|8485
|-
|-
|Basti(UP)
|2.30
|-
|2.30
|10700
|-
|637.93
|Tamkuhi Road(UP)
|2.20
|-56
|53.90
|10500
|10500
|500.00
|Ballia(UP)
|2.00
|-
|19.00
|10425
|-
|495.71
|Robertsganj(UP)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|9835
|-
|475.15
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|2.00
|17.65
|3.70
|10600
|10600
|626.03
|Mehmoodabad(UP)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|9740
|-
|746.96
|Rasda(UP)
|2.00
|-
|2.00
|10900
|-
|-
|Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)
|1.80
|-
|1.80
|14000
|-
|723.53
|Firozepur City(Pun)
|1.60
|-
|6.80
|6500
|-
|-
|Chandausi(UP)
|1.50
|-
|34.50
|8390
|-
|-
|Raibareilly(UP)
|1.50
|-
|1.50
|9000
|-
|407.04
|Lakhimpur(UP)
|1.50
|-
|17.30
|9900
|-
|347.96
|Dadri(UP)
|1.50
|-
|27.50
|8750
|-
|-
|Golagokarnath(UP)
|1.50
|-
|16.80
|9700
|-
|349.07
|Ajuha(UP)
|1.20
|-
|5.70
|11400
|-
|-
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|1.20
|-
|3.20
|11000
|-
|421.33
|Patan(Mah)
|1.00
|-
|6.00
|1750
|-
|-56.25
|Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)
|1.00
|-
|6.00
|7000
|-
|-
|Vairengte(Mah)
|1.00
|-
|25.00
|4800
|-
|-17.24
|Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)
|1.00
|-
|68.80
|7800
|-
|-
|Pratapgarh(UP)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|14600
|-
|-
|Bareilly(UP)
|1.00
|-
|10.60
|8500
|-
|372.22
|Kasganj(UP)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|9500
|-
|685.12
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|8750
|-
|320.67
|Achalda(UP)
|1.00
|-
|13.00
|11500
|-
|-
|Devariya(UP)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|11150
|-
|655.93
|Barabanki(UP)
|1.00
|-
|13.70
|10800
|-
|404.67
|Shamli(UP)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|8710
|-
|-
|Bindki(UP)
|1.00
|-
|1.00
|11800
|-
|-
|Rudauli(UP)
|1.00
|-
|21.90
|10750
|-
|-
|Partaval(UP)
|0.90
|-
|0.90
|8300
|-
|-
|Paliakala(UP)
|0.90
|-
|6.30
|9775
|-
|-
|Auraiya(UP)
|0.80
|-
|0.80
|11500
|-
|-
|Bahraich(UP)
|0.80
|-
|0.80
|8010
|-
|256.00
|Fatehpur(UP)
|0.80
|-
|0.80
|11715
|-
|801.15
|Gadaura(UP)
|0.80
|-46.67
|18.50
|8200
|8300
|290.48
|Maigalganj(UP)
|0.80
|-
|0.80
|9750
|-
|-
|Naraingarh(Har)
|0.78
|8.33
|9.04
|6600
|6500
|-
|Quadian(Pun)
|0.70
|-
|0.70
|5000
|-
|-
|Sirhind(Pun)
|0.70
|-
|5.90
|5500
|-
|-8.33
|Dhanura(UP)
|0.70
|-
|1.30
|2800
|-
|-
|Athirampuzha(Ker)
|0.60
|-
|1.20
|14500
|-
|400.00
|Nabha(Pun)
|0.60
|-
|16.10
|6200
|-
|342.86
|Gondal(UP)
|0.60
|-
|9.30
|11500
|-
|-
|Jayas(UP)
|0.60
|-
|0.60
|6700
|-
|318.75
|MethiSeeds
|Mumbai(Mah)
|6.00
|-
|85.00
|7500
|-
|-
|Kota(Raj)
|1.50
|-
|71.80
|4000
|-
|23.08
|Rajkot(Guj)
|1.40
|-
|94.70
|4125
|-
|41.03
|Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)
|0.80
|-
|30.90
|4250
|-
|25.00
|PepperGarbled
|Manjeswaram(Ker)
|7.00
|-
|34.00
|30250
|-
|-
|Pepperungarbled
|Kuttoor(Ker)
|1.30
|NC
|48.10
|32700
|32900
|-8.15
|Pulpally(Ker)
|1.00
|NC
|46.80
|32500
|32500
|-8.45
|Soanf
|Visnagar(Guj)
|55.00
|-
|55.00
|5620
|-
|-
|Mumbai(Mah)
|19.00
|-
|114.00
|13000
|-
|-
|Turmeric
|Erode(TN)
|85.58
|-20.98
|4674.72
|5917
|5841
|2.02
|Perundurai(TN)
|21.00
|-47.5
|1742.52
|6091
|5839
|-3.23
|Bangalore(Kar)
|3.00
|-
|51.00
|10150
|-
|-6.45
|ChiliRed
|Mumbai(Mah)
|100.00
|-
|200.00
|17000
|-
|-5.56
|Chalakudy(Ker)
|3.00
|-
|6.00
|17200
|-
|-
|Palakkad(Ker)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|23600
|-
|108.85
