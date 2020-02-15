Spices Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC3.003250032500-10.96
Payyannur(Ker)0.56NC25.552800027000-
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)30.0011.11319.3047505250-17.39
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC7.005000500029.87
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)15.00-11.761057.201325012875-8.62
Halvad(Guj)9.8415.49188.941275012250-13.71
Bhanvad(Guj)0.90506.3090009500-21.74
DryChillies
Rajkot(Guj)16.00-33.33126.0010000900066.67
Garlic
Aliganj(UP)8.00166.67101.00930091001062.50
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-23.08133.5075007500316.67
Rasda(UP)3.504014.501025010370-
Bhilwara(Raj)3.20-50.7723.00100009000-
Mathura(UP)2.60-13.3356.6098509950-
Gadaura(UP)2.50-28.5731.5079007900276.19
Sehjanwa(UP)2.5013.6418.901125011500433.18
Lakhimpur(UP)2.40-440.0092009250333.96
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33128.0022502450NC
Basti(UP)1.707020.001120011000688.73
Kosikalan(UP)1.3062.579.0096409640826.92
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20NC15.601120011000700.00
Kothamangalam(Ker)1.00NC5.002250021500-15.09
Maigalganj(UP)1.00NC7.2091509730-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6712.1086008600405.88
Tamkuhi Road(UP)1.00-33.3373.301050010500536.36
Sanchor(Raj)0.80-0.807800--
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.335.801225011625716.67
Akbarpur(UP)0.8014.296.801390013200616.49
Utraula(UP)0.60-0.6011100--
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC57.803250031500-5.80
Soanf
Visnagar(Guj)38.0072.73139.0067225527-
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments