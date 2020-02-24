Spices Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC12.502800028500-17.65
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC26.602900029000-3.33
Payyannur(Ker)0.6516.0726.762800029000-
Garlic
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.508.33146.0070007500288.89
Pulpally(Ker)3.00200132.0022502250NC
Moga(Pun)2.10-4.5533.8065006500-
Sultanpur(Pun)2.001003.0025003500-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.50-6.2523.501100011250421.33
Moga(Pun)1.30-40.9133.80110006500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC12.102100021000-16.00
Paliakala(UP)0.90NC11.1090609825-
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.3362.803250032500-2.99
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC65.003170031700-3.94
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)27.0092.86604.0045195373-23.78
Coimbatore(TN)0.70NC4.2052505250-13.93
Published on February 24, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments