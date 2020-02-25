Spices Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Bolpur(WB)4.00257.207800880018.18
Published on February 25, 2020
spices and condiments