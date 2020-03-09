Spices Prices

as on : 09-03-2020 10:19:29 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC13.502700028000-18.18
Garlic
Pattikonda(Pun)3.0630845.5855009000150.00
Pattikonda(Pun)1.023645.5895009000331.82
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC13.102100021000-12.50
Published on March 09, 2020
