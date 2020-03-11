Spices Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Pattikonda(Pun)3.00194.1249.5250009500127.27
Soharatgarh(UP)1.501502.10868010150434.15
Pattikonda(Pun)0.94-7.8449.5295009500331.82
Published on March 11, 2020
