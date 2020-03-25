Spices Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Ramanujganj(Cht)15.00-15.001000--
Kasganj(UP)1.80-2811.3056506000494.74
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.00106009600-
Turmeric
Jangipur(WB)48.00-1.03390.0068506900-
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC22.00153001530041.67
Published on March 25, 2020
