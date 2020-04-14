Spices Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:45 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Garlic
Barhaj(UP)70.00-2.781320.0061005850242.70
Jalore(Raj)1.45-99.03901.45930014500287.50
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.7016.6716.9580007500370.59
Published on April 14, 2020
