Spices Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)48.0023.08217.002500027000-
Somvarpet(Kar)18.00-28179.00307323150018.20
Sakaleshpura(Kar)6.002008.002907420000-
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC39.002850027500NC
CorrianderSeed
Halvad(Guj)55.94-89.76603.76525051257.14
Amreli(Guj)17.20-17.905205--
Narsinghgarh(MP)7.30508.3316.805500580026.44
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00NC2.8051304730-22.92
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Patan(Guj)9.90-9.9011490--29.18
Beawar(Raj)9.20-32.3544.201300013500-7.14
Amreli(Guj)3.004006.601165513000-
DryChillies
Dahod(Guj)8.309.2175.10175002275052.17
Sirsi(Kar)2.00-2.0022000--
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-1.0020000--
Garlic
Arakalgud(Kar)119.00-119.0011100--
Barhaj(UP)74.005.711695.0061756175190.59
Bangalore(Kar)63.00-82.935105.001075011750514.29
Ashta(MP)50.00-15.97109.5037003700-
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)30.00-6.2562.0072506250291.89
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)29.0030.63277.0032003600-41.82
Lucknow(UP)29.0016364.505800580065.71
Gundlupet(Kar)26.00-18.7558.0020002000-
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)20.00150132.0060006500-
Parimpore(JK)18.0030031.501150012500202.63
Narsinghgarh(MP)16.00-13.0438.1030004500-21.05
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-46.431046.0060005900-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)11.00-21.4339.50105001000068.00
Santhesargur(Kar)11.0017515.00100008900-
Tumkur(Kar)10.002537.0060006000-
Kopaganj(UP)7.0016.6748.0063006400186.36
Barabanki(UP)7.00-5.4175.105800625078.46
Ballia(UP)6.0010073.5068407040153.33
Etawah(UP)6.00NC311.0057005800-
Ghaziabad(UP)5.002522.0070007200-
Milak(UP)4.60-4.1749.4063006300-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.00-209.00500011500-
Lakhimpur(UP)4.006077.4058106130170.23
Saharanpur(UP)3.20166.6739.6065206520121.02
Basti(UP)3.005050.5059706080165.33
Gadaura(UP)3.00-25245.5075007500257.14
Mathura(UP)3.007.1483.4058006000205.26
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.70-44.944.2030003000-
Kosikalan(UP)2.50NC102.205950585091.94
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.50-16.6748.605810603068.41
Hardoi(UP)2.5013.6460.6058006600-
Rasda(UP)2.50NC48.0068257020-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.21132.6326.4570007000NC
Gondal(UP)2.10-2529.3055005800-
Gowribidanoor(Kar)2.001004.001100011000-
Lalganj(UP)2.00-2.006000--
Nautnava(UP)2.00-9030.0063506350-
Jaunpur(UP)1.80-103.8068006950-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.505013.5070007125145.61
Bijnaur(UP)1.50-256.7061006025-
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-57.1462.0070407000127.10
Raibareilly(UP)1.505014.8061606150132.45
Meerut(UP)1.50-257.0065506570147.17
Phagwara(Pun)1.4010029.245800570043.21
Partaval(UP)1.30308.7059856000232.50
Rudauli(UP)1.30-13.3310.0058506250-
Firozepur City(Pun)1.2071.4316.6047504500-46.02
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-2021.6068106900127.00
Unnao(UP)1.20NC5.6057006150128.00
Balrampur(UP)1.20-4025.4062006500138.46
Shamli(UP)1.202012.4065106580132.50
Paliakala(UP)1.202015.0058256150-
Phagwara(Pun)1.1057.1429.244500570011.11
Vairengte(Mah)1.00NC38.0037504000-42.31
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.6722.90522551506.20
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-62.9618.8065257500120.44
Achalda(UP)1.00NC33.4060006600-
Sultanpur(UP)1.00-33.3330.5066206875103.69
Kannauj(UP)1.00-33.334.9057007200-
Naanpara(UP)1.0042.869.6062006500175.56
Akbarpur(UP)1.00NC14.905880620058.92
Etah(UP)0.9050143.005900600051.28
Maigalganj(UP)0.9028.5711.6057506100-
Fatehabad(Har)0.80-33.3311.7550005000-23.08
Chorichora(UP)0.80-46.67100.8060155900350.56
Utraula(UP)0.7016.674.0059006500-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60-14.292.1062406200-
Kasganj(UP)0.60NC15.3059605920169.68
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC78.002900029000-12.12
Soanf
Patan(Guj)9.07488.9613.2047905668-23.48
Turmeric
Gundlupet(Kar)20.00-75.61704.0046505950-
Kollegal(Kar)19.005.5674.0059505500-
Perundurai(TN)17.0013.33864.0057105855-11.38
Published on April 29, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments