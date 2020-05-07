Spices Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)19.0058.33374.002800030700-
Somvarpet(Kar)8.00300253.00303492700016.73
Kannur(Ker)1.00NC41.002950028500-3.28
CorrianderSeed
Jamnagar(Guj)926.00-927.003950--
Rajkot(Guj)179.10-35.161186.2051755350-23.33
Halvad(Guj)43.40-51.62736.86525050007.14
Aklera(Raj)8.00233.3315.2056005485-
Amreli(Guj)6.50132.1436.8049305045-
Dahod(Guj)2.00-5.1010000--
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jamnagar(Guj)923.00129.031665.401145013638-28.99
Rajkot(Guj)120.00-72.791618.201257512125-18.34
Vankaner(Guj)40.0056.8695.201215512400-5.78
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)12.30-71.46803.801250011500-23.55
Amreli(Guj)7.40-43.9435.301281012230-
Rapar(Guj)4.90-73.5125.201300012800-
Savarkundla(Guj)4.006017.901237513528-16.18
DryChillies
Sindhanur(Kar)28.0086.67143.0070007000NC
Bhadravathi(Kar)19.00-19.001640--
Rajkot(Guj)10.0025144.0085009250-22.73
Dahod(Guj)8.4016.6790.70180001750056.52
Garlic
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)29.00353.1287.5083008300315.00
Lucknow(UP)25.00-13.79418.505750575064.29
Gundlupet(Kar)20.00-20.0015700--
Narsinghgarh(MP)18.9018.1257.0035003000-7.89
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)12.0033.3371.50100001000060.00
Azamgarh(UP)10.0042.86106.206000604087.50
Nautnava(UP)5.0015037.0063006350-
Asansol(WB)4.80-4132.0287508700-7.89
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)3.7037.0447.9032003000-
Katwa(WB)3.60-2071.4090009000-2.17
Basti(UP)3.00-33.3364.5059005925162.22
Etah(UP)3.00233.33146.005500590041.03
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00-4036.0066006500-
Kosikalan(UP)3.0036.36107.406000600093.55
Devariya(UP)3.005081.9058806020150.21
Bharthna(UP)3.00-4043.0053505300568.75
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60-13.0011000-46.67
Robertsganj(UP)2.5015025.7063756600112.50
Mathura(UP)2.40-17.2488.7059005900210.53
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.30-92.07279.3035003200-36.36
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.20NC122.2060006000185.71
Ajuha(UP)2.0011.1129.1059005900100.00
Rudauli(UP)1.50NC13.0058505800-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.308.3317.805775594056.08
Achalda(UP)1.20NC38.2060006050-
Partaval(UP)1.20-7.6911.2059705985231.67
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC4.0090009700-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC3.0040009000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC17.00960013600-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC145.00340022504.62
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00253.9060005480-
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC17.3058405840164.25
Shahabad(Har)0.60NC14.8067007500-16.25
Nabha(Pun)0.60NC26.4068005000151.85
MethiSeeds
Halvad(Guj)9.90-9.903825--
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC69.803150032500-5.97
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)61.70-36.29158.5445504850-20.87
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)25.00284.6250.1051005400-21.54
Turmeric
Erode(TN)73.55-64.033062.2957945946-5.37
Perundurai(TN)44.00158.82952.0057005710-11.53
Gundlupet(Kar)19.00-9.52930.0061005900-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)12.00-2556.0055004500-
Kollegal(Kar)10.00-28.57148.0052005600-
Attur(TN)9.40-76.598.8065206200-
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)2.30-58.1815.601100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC36.00143001710026.55
Published on May 07, 2020
