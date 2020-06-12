Spices Prices

as on : 12-06-2020 03:25:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Kurnool(AP)97.90-64.811619.801124011000-
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)92.004.551668.2051505200-31.79
Halvad(Guj)37.00-76.62932.14515050005.10
Bhadravathi(Kar)17.0088.8961.0062676407-
Bangalore(Kar)16.00-80.721773.0080008000-12.09
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC8.6010000990025.00
Jafarganj(UP)1.40-6.672.9086009800-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.30-64.868.9047505200-24.60
Sultanpur(UP)1.20-5213.7085508750-
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)185.60-31.861790.601135010900-22.79
Rajkot(Guj)65.00-9.721928.201262512475-19.71
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)20.0011.11399.00165001650078.38
Sindhanur(Kar)6.0020197.0060009500-14.29
Garlic
Masmara(Tri)2000.00-2000.0012500--
Bangalore(Kar)60.00-65.916523.009500700035.71
Rajkot(Guj)45.5021.331259.5037504025-14.77
Barhaj(UP)39.008.332577.0060006000118.18
Etah(UP)32.00-5.88332.004450450013.52
Ghiraur(UP)25.00-28.57217.4045004400373.68
Solan(HP)21.00-78.98223.5050005000-16.67
Lucknow(UP)21.00-41.67753.005850580067.14
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-201143.5058205680-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)7.0070.73304.8032003200-41.82
Etawah(UP)7.0075344.5053005450-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)6.00NC229.5065006500-7.14
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC87.5062506220-
Kopaganj(UP)4.80-29.4190.9057005675159.09
Agra(UP)4.5050137.005720571043.00
Asansol(WB)4.50-4.26182.2362006200-41.51
Jaunpur(UP)4.20-53.3324.7058505650-
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)4.00-75271.5040004000100.00
Ballia(UP)4.00-20111.505650551085.86
Chorichora(UP)4.00NC143.8058005680334.46
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.80375131.602400360014.29
Basti(UP)3.5040111.605640566039.26
Bharthna(UP)3.50-22.2268.005200520030.00
Milak(UP)3.20NC92.3062256230-
Meerut(UP)3.00-2525.0061856150133.40
Lakhimpur(UP)3.0020147.905800580068.60
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.5019.0525.10100001000033.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50-99.11385.303750400087.50
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-37.5165.705700567543.40
Sahiyapur(UP)2.50-28.5766.805600560033.33
Devariya(UP)2.50NC105.6056205550139.15
Kosikalan(UP)2.40NC131.705730575084.84
Saharanpur(UP)2.409.0955.606150620043.52
Gondal(UP)2.20-8.3359.6056005600-
Bhuntar(HP)2.00-81.8213.8052005100-
Arasikere(Kar)2.00-2.004600--
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC29.0096008800-
Shillong(Meh)2.00NC92.9055005500-18.52
Teliamura(Tri)2.0010010.008800880046.67
Barabanki(UP)2.0011.1192.105860586042.93
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)1.9026.6755.4030003000-
Hardoi(UP)1.8028.5786.4056305640-
Rasda(UP)1.80-1066.8055005480-
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.60100131.6048003600128.57
Balrampur(UP)1.606.6749.1056005500115.38
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.6014.2969.605810580068.41
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40NC47.105810575590.49
Fatehpur(UP)1.303035.005830574021.46
Gopiganj(UP)1.30-59.3811.1052005200271.43
Maigalganj(UP)1.20-14.2927.6057505680-
Achalda(UP)1.202054.6055005500-
Partaval(UP)1.20-1.205630--
Shamli(UP)1.20NC24.7062806300124.29
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC160.0022502250-46.43
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6725.7056205540154.30
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC28.806185620043.84
Sehjanwa(UP)1.002553.7057005700103.57
Dadri(UP)1.002550.5061006100-
Naanpara(UP)0.905017.5056205620149.78
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)0.80-19.1941.2250005000-28.57
Kullu(HP)0.8033.334.4040003700-
Utraula(UP)0.8014.295.7057005700-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1123.805815577098.46
Bandrol(HP)0.70-0.705500--
Bahraich(UP)0.70NC31.405580561077.14
Akbarpur(UP)0.70NC25.105620565019.57
Vadhvan(Guj)0.60NC9.9070006250-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60-2512.2052005200-
Fatehabad(Har)0.55-31.2516.3550004000-23.08
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)40.0033.33334.80410536301.23
Bangalore(Kar)16.00300450.00650065008.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-88.5466.1039003850-11.36
Pepperungarbled
Manathavady(Ker)1.00-16.6758.003200032000-1.54
Soanf
Lalsot(Raj)74.40-4.62373.1045004400-31.03
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.5010.5895.7050005050-26.47
Siddhpur(Guj)7.9723.9532.1145274500-31.53
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)70.0032.081974.0052995469-18.46
Erode(TN)35.0437.684366.8353895336-12.79
Kollegal(Kar)13.0044.44762.0057005400-
Faizabad(UP)2.0011.1111.601000011000-13.04
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)3.00-58.9111.401100011000NC
Faizabad(UP)1.802011.60165001700037.50
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC50.00151001510033.63
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
