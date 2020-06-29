Spices Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC22.502800027000-15.15
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)95.003.261763.2061055150-19.14
Kota(Raj)92.00-45.072702.3050005200-20.63
Bangalore(Kar)41.00NC1855.0079507950-12.64
Bhanvad(Guj)1.50NC11.00455046504.60
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-14.2919.6050055080-21.55
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)198.6071989.201125011350-23.47
Rajkot(Guj)92.0041.542020.201240012625-21.14
Halvad(Guj)12.22-55.3738.401230012550-18.54
Vankaner(Guj)5.00-79.17150.201145011700-11.24
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50316.6731.501110010853-27.39
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-609.6011500115004.55
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)34.001001108.003100031000119.08
Kurnool(AP)1.1022.22130.1030494129-32.41
Garlic
Kota(Raj)459.0016.23717.005500550030.95
Bangalore(Kar)205.0042.367003.00101501015045.00
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)105.00250167.0078007250321.62
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)49.00-49.0010000-33.33
Solan(HP)43.64107.81267.147000500016.67
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)42.0068177.0070006500-
Rajkot(Guj)40.20-11.651299.704850375010.23
Sorabha(Kar)28.00-28.0020500--
Gorakhpur(UP)26.00301169.5058755820-
Barhaj(UP)20.00-13.042647.006300620095.35
Lucknow(UP)17.00-19.05770.006000585071.43
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)9.0050238.507750650010.71
Parimpore(JK)9.00-75262.5090008500136.84
Chorichora(UP)5.0025148.8058755800340.07
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.9096390.203750375087.50
Asansol(WB)4.2010.53194.23865010500-24.78
Etawah(UP)4.00-42.86348.5056005300-
Mathura(UP)2.80-6.67103.805450560037.97
Shahjahanpur(UP)2.60-13.3361.3063006205-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50NC168.206000570050.94
Chandausi(UP)2.50-5090.0061606250-
Gondal(UP)2.20NC66.8060006000-
Sahiyapur(UP)2.2012075.705900590037.21
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC31.0096009600-
Shillong(Meh)2.00NC94.90700055003.70
Kosikalan(UP)2.0011.11135.505610571080.97
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2081.506225605057.20
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC56.0060006150-
Robertsganj(UP)2.0011.1139.206010577541.75
Devariya(UP)2.00-20107.6058805620150.21
Dadri(UP)2.0010052.5060006100-
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.8012543.0250005000-28.57
Jhansi(UP)1.8028.5747.2052605245130.20
Maigalganj(UP)1.507.1430.5058605800-
Meerut(UP)1.50-44.4429.2058755300121.70
Sultanpur(UP)1.50-4049.005850585014.71
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC41.5059005800100.00
Golagokarnath(UP)1.507.1448.605930581094.43
Rudauli(UP)1.50NC43.1060005860-
Bahraich(UP)1.4010032.805760558082.86
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.40NC74.406060589075.65
Basti(UP)1.2020115.105900590045.68
Achalda(UP)1.202059.0056005500-
Partaval(UP)1.202017.1058755630226.39
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2550.3060005600130.77
Barabanki(UP)1.20-4093.306200586051.22
Teliamura(Tri)1.00-5011.009500880058.33
Fatehpur(UP)1.00NC38.306000602525.00
Jasra(UP)1.00-33.338.2057505800-
Hardoi(UP)0.90-5087.3058505630-
Shamli(UP)0.90-35.7127.0060505890116.07
Faizabad(UP)0.80-92.7370.5065005600-
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2021.8058005900118.87
Paliakala(UP)0.80NC24.605925581573.75
Utraula(UP)0.70-12.56.4060005700-
Akbarpur(UP)0.70-12.526.606260620033.19
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC12.8052005200-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2518.9060006000166.67
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)66.00-24.14603.006700670011.67
Rajkot(Guj)35.00-12.5369.80440041058.51
Kota(Raj)4.50-84.48139.3039504150-5.95
Halvad(Guj)3.28-66.8713.1841003825-
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)2.20-93.1934.5044014045-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-45.4566.7040503900-7.95
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)30.14-56.32602.8645004650-21.74
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.00-65.2299.7047005000-30.88
Turmeric
Erode(TN)81.44-12.974891.9151745364-14.79
Perundurai(TN)52.0044.442294.0054935499-15.48
Kollegal(Kar)24.0014.29888.0054004000-
Salem(TN)2.811.08224.7859495880-30.42
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-7586.0092509250-17.78
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)7.401133.33127.401100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC52.00141001510024.78
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
