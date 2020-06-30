Spices Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:47:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)5.00-82.761028.002606831000-
Channagiri(Kar)2.00-33.338.002998129765-2.08
Mangalore(Kar)1.00NC28.002800026000-
Somvarpet(Kar)1.00-96.15379.002600030000NC
Taliparamba(Ker)1.002533.403000030000-1.64
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC33.202900029000NC
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)104.5013.592806.8051005000-19.05
Rajkot(Guj)68.00-28.421831.2059706105-20.93
Bangalore(Kar)48.0017.071903.0079507950-12.64
Narsinghgarh(MP)6.40-78.5299.605250520020.69
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)139.10-29.962128.301110011250-24.49
Rajkot(Guj)52.00-43.482072.201240012400-21.14
Dhrol(Guj)2.70-7526.10954010315-32.82
Beawar(Raj)2.2069.2357.101175012250-24.19
Sami(Guj)2.00-39.3990.701225012125-19.67
Gadag(Kar)1.00NC2.0066245799-
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-79.411115.003100031000119.08
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-65.9017500-55.56
Garlic
Kota(Raj)466.001.534183.005500550030.95
Bangalore(Kar)137.00-33.177140.00101501015045.00
Ghiraur(UP)50.0025307.4052005000447.37
Narsinghgarh(MP)36.9025.51207.905550480046.05
Rajkot(Guj)25.00-37.811324.70470548506.93
Parimpore(JK)18.00100280.5090009000136.84
Barhaj(UP)18.00-102665.006300630095.35
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)9.00125280.503750400087.50
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)7.507.14312.3031003200-43.64
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)7.00-22.22245.507750775010.71
Chorichora(UP)6.5030155.3058705875339.70
Katwa(WB)6.0066.6777.40110009000-15.38
Davangere(Kar)5.00-37.545.0025003200-
Agra(UP)5.0011.11142.005440572036.00
Asansol(WB)4.00-4.76198.2387008650-24.35
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.90-20.41394.103750375087.50
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)3.20100136.003500480066.67
Saharanpur(UP)3.002558.605850615036.52
Milak(UP)2.80-12.595.1061506225-
Gondal(UP)2.6018.1869.4060006000-
Mathura(UP)2.60-7.14106.405500545039.24
Devariya(UP)2.5025110.1058755880150.00
Dadri(UP)2.502555.0059006000-
Azamgarh(UP)2.30-8170.506100600053.46
Chandausi(UP)2.20-1292.2061506160-
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00-5013.0070007000-
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC167.0022502250-46.43
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00NC157.9069705920102.03
Mehmoodabad(UP)1.8028.5776.206050606075.36
Meerut(UP)1.7013.3330.9058755875121.70
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-27.2777.305930590037.91
Rudauli(UP)1.606.6744.7060406000-
Shillong(Meh)1.50-2596.407500700011.11
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-2583.006250622557.83
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6750.0069605930128.20
Maigalganj(UP)1.30-13.3331.8068805860-
Barabanki(UP)1.308.3394.606100620048.78
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.22-32.2244.2450005000-28.57
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.20-25136.002800480033.33
Soharatgarh(UP)1.2033.3334.406140589042.46
Achalda(UP)1.20NC60.2056005600-
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2042.7059005900100.00
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)1.00NC15.0037004500-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5032.0096009600-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-5021.5067506170136.84
Basti(UP)1.00-16.67116.105930590046.42
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6751.3060006000130.77
Hardoi(UP)1.0011.1188.3058405850-
Shamli(UP)1.0011.1128.0060606050116.43
Paliakala(UP)1.002525.6069905925104.99
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2039.106050600026.04
Jasra(UP)0.80-209.0060005750-
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-6040.006015601041.86
Vadhvan(Guj)0.60NC10.5072507000-
Koduvayoor(Ker)0.60-14.298.10134001240061.45
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)0.60-68.4256.0032003000-
Banda(UP)0.60-255.4062506350-
Utraula(UP)0.60-14.297.0058006000-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)15.00-57.14384.80445044009.74
Kota(Raj)10.10124.44149.4041003950-2.38
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.60333.3369.3043504050-1.14
Dhrol(Guj)1.4016.672.6032453250-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-98.48604.006700670011.67
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)2.50-16.6769.5031250302505.93
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC98.802950029500-13.24
Manathavady(Ker)1.1083.3361.403200032000-1.54
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC82.803350031500-5.63
Soanf
Lalsot(Raj)18.20-37.02438.9047754875-26.82
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.10127.5108.8053004700-22.06
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)87.0067.312468.0053995493-16.93
Erode(TN)52.15-35.974996.2152895174-12.90
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC54.00143001410026.55
Published on June 30, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.