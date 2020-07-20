Spices Prices

as on : 20-07-2020 06:17:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Gonikappal(Kar)12.00501048.002500022000-
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)82.0049.092218.2057105650-7.90
Bangalore(Kar)28.0086.671946.0079007900-13.19
Halvad(Guj)7.14-63.38976.2856755600-9.92
Aklera(Raj)2.00233.3349.8054005200-
Choubepur(UP)1.2033.335.109075935021.00
Amreli(Guj)1.00-84.6237.8053454930-1.11
Dhoraji(Guj)1.0066.6720.6055055005-13.71
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)60.0066.672355.201222512200-19.36
Thara(Guj)15.36201.18551.161263812408-16.03
Dhrol(Guj)8.80-15.3861.701057510450-23.65
Halvad(Guj)8.00233.33783.421200011750-20.53
Amreli(Guj)5.1037.8448.901150011110-
Sami(Guj)1.50-40102.701225012450-20.33
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-99.393050.001150011550-19.58
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)60.00757.141175.003200031000126.15
Dahod(Guj)5.20116.67159.30150001700025.00
Garlic
Bangalore(Kar)180.00318.67512.009250915032.14
Rajkot(Guj)43.5085.111524.705200500018.18
Etah(UP)30.00-14.29531.006000600042.86
Gorakhpur(UP)22.00101349.5062606225-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)20.00-13.04469.5070006900101.15
Parimpore(JK)18.00NC425.50105009000176.32
Lucknow(UP)14.007.69820.00700068006.06
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)7.00-12.5312.508500825013.33
Sorabha(Kar)7.00NC53.001650013000-
Chorichora(UP)7.00NC189.3062456250367.79
Kopaganj(UP)5.00-16.67131.906225615033.44
Milak(UP)4.30115107.0062006190-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.9039.29414.8057505500283.33
Basti(UP)3.50-12.5132.906240620028.40
Barhaj(UP)3.50-89.712896.506190617038.17
Mathura(UP)3.007.14129.505700550035.71
Saharanpur(UP)3.005073.606620657542.98
Bahraich(UP)2.8018040.80650062509.24
Asansol(WB)2.80-12.5210.63106006700-16.14
Shillong(Meh)2.5025109.4080008000-15.79
Etawah(UP)2.50-61.54378.50580057803.57
Jaunpur(UP)2.50-7541.7065006425-
Kosikalan(UP)2.2010148.105450555075.81
Teliamura(Tri)2.00NC16.009800950063.33
Chandausi(UP)2.00NC103.5062206210-
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC95.507000687542.86
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2064.506750645032.35
Devariya(UP)2.00-20127.706215620021.39
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.00-9.0991.6060005950-4.76
Jhansi(UP)1.8038.4657.805565557064.64
Meerut(UP)1.802041.7065706675147.92
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.70-26.0958.849000900028.57
Robertsganj(UP)1.7013.3349.406390635023.12
Rasda(UP)1.60-27.2778.8061206120-
Rudauli(UP)1.60NC58.2063506400-
Azamgarh(UP)1.50-6.25185.406260620038.80
Maigalganj(UP)1.5015.3840.2068406750-
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6760.506850681048.59
Barabanki(UP)1.30-7.14102.90620060502.48
Amroha(UP)1.20507.3062706220-
Ajuha(UP)1.20NC48.806600630040.43
Balrampur(UP)1.20-2059.0075007500188.46
Choubepur(UP)1.20NC9.5064506400275.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.1037.529.9053604940-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC17.0062506200-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6732.905950596040.33
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC39.806600667053.49
Achalda(UP)1.00NC67.6058005800-
Hardoi(UP)1.00-28.5797.0057205630-
Utraula(UP)0.8033.3311.0071007000-
Paliakala(UP)0.70NC30.706850682091.34
Khanna(Pun)0.60-0.606000-140.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.60-14.29151.0045003200114.29
Gondal(UP)0.60-2574.4071007000-
Auraiya(UP)0.60-254.2058007200-
Bareilly(UP)0.60-5036.806125618544.63
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC72.9075007000-
Shamli(UP)0.60-4032.6066106290136.07
Dadri(UP)0.60NC59.7063506400-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)40.0033.33557.304500450020.00
Bangalore(Kar)24.00700682.00620062003.33
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)8.80-46.34658.7842504150-22.73
Thara(Guj)1.3528.57157.3044253950-47.94
Turmeric
Erode(TN)37.005.875805.4752705089-11.93
Perundurai(TN)24.00-59.322988.0050015199-23.99
Bangalore(Kar)4.0030094.0090009250-20.00
ChiliRed
Ramanujganj(Cht)5.00NC20.00600600NC
Published on July 20, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
