Spices Prices

as on : 29-07-2020 06:18:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Madikeri(Kar)36.00125254.002512827294-
Puttur(Kar)3.002009.002550026000-
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)122.00-8.964200.3052005000-13.33
Rajkot(Guj)72.50-21.22678.7057005700-8.06
Baran(Raj)60.00-6.25172.0049704850-
Halvad(Guj)5.4223.74997.7855005650-12.70
Mangrol(Guj)3.90-2297.5056805780-5.33
Sheopurkalan(MP)2.00-65.527.8052854305-
Aklera(Raj)2.00NC53.8056505700-
Choubepur(UP)0.90-1011.408870890018.27
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC15.205000435011.11
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)116.4017.13457.901135011640-23.31
Rajkot(Guj)80.00-33.332778.101210012190-20.18
Halvad(Guj)20.80-3.7897.661200012250-20.53
Thara(Guj)10.86-31.7592.801150212792-23.57
Vankaner(Guj)6.2047.62208.901155011500-23.51
Dhrol(Guj)6.00-4.76120.901079010915-22.09
Morbi(Guj)5.00-94.55105.301125012075-13.76
Sami(Guj)3.5040113.701237512400-18.59
Panthawada(Guj)1.38-1.3811788--
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-6040.001115311063-28.05
Siddhpur(Guj)0.77-47.972.251163011195-16.79
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC16.3011500115004.55
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-81.691293.00250002500063.93
Garlic
Kota(Raj)396.004.98261.607000700075.00
Baran(Raj)225.00-30.77550.0075004500-
Bangalore(Kar)92.0012.27800.00100001050055.04
Rajkot(Guj)60.50101.671745.705510540025.23
Barhaj(UP)33.0022.223082.506300630023.53
Etah(UP)24.00-33.33693.006600630036.08
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)23.00-53.54454.0050005500150.00
Maharajganj(UP)20.0015029.006650710035.71
Gorakhpur(UP)14.00-6.671406.5068206675-
Kalapipal(MP)10.0033.3365.504200450090.91
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)8.0014.29357.5085009000-15.00
Lucknow(UP)8.00-11.11873.007600780010.95
Malerkotla(Pun)7.00-3017.0055005800-
Agra(UP)6.5062.5221.005700565018.75
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)6.30-3.08325.1026004000-52.73
Badnagar(MP)5.80-23.6813.4065006500-
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00-7.004400--
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00733.33159.1066406625-
Etawah(UP)4.5012.5390.505900585011.32
Chorichora(UP)4.0014.29206.8068156620410.49
Jaunpur(UP)3.00-2554.3067506750-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.903.5761.7045004500-
Mathura(UP)2.80-6.67149.005700575035.71
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.50-13.7930.50120001200060.00
Ballia(UP)2.50NC127.006560647522.62
Lakhimpur(UP)2.50-10.71186.307000696044.03
Sultanpur(UP)2.502580.506750635032.35
Devariya(UP)2.5025138.106800657523.19
Saharanpur(UP)2.5038.8987.606620660027.31
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.4033.33101.20685069508.73
Kosikalan(UP)2.20NC161.005850550031.46
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC51.0012600126008.62
Ludhiana(Pun)2.00-7.003800--
Basti(UP)2.0066.67139.806780654028.41
Chandausi(UP)2.00NC115.5062406225-
Jhansi(UP)2.00-9.0964.505580556046.84
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC106.007175716046.43
Nautnava(UP)2.00-33.3372.0057505750-
Bharthna(UP)2.00-33.3389.20565056007.82
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.82-11.6571.1780007000NC
Rudauli(UP)1.6014.2966.5060006150-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC24.5072507010154.39
Allahabad(UP)1.50-4061.507000680018.64
Maigalganj(UP)1.505046.3069456950-
Azamgarh(UP)1.4016.67192.106800665032.94
Choubepur(UP)1.3018.1816.2068006700295.35
Jasra(UP)1.20-4023.8068006600-
Achalda(UP)1.202073.0060005800-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20NC97.106600657026.92
Barabanki(UP)1.10-8.33110.60690067009.87
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-66.6727.0062506250-
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-75182.0033503600-61.49
Pattikonda(Pun)1.00-57.4556.8660005500-50.00
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-1.006950--
Sangrur(Pun)1.00NC3.008000630025.00
Kasganj(UP)1.00NC38.906150598045.05
Hardoi(UP)1.00-52.38105.4066006250-
Naanpara(UP)1.00NC26.60705070003.68
Rasda(UP)1.00-33.3383.5065506445-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.90-87.14431.4057506000283.33
Partaval(UP)0.90-1020.8066506450269.44
Khanna(Pun)0.8033.331.4075006000200.00
Phagwara(Pun)0.8014.2932.0437505000-7.41
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.80-6032.7071207200-
Amroha(UP)0.80-46.6711.8062606280-
Utraula(UP)0.8014.2915.5074007300-
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1135.407025696076.07
Ladwa(Har)0.70-0.707500--
Moga(Pun)0.60-2544.3050005500233.33
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.60-25153.7045005200114.29
Gondal(UP)0.60-14.2976.5072507250-
Bahraich(UP)0.60NC46.807100700019.33
Faizabad(UP)0.60NC80.1080007600-
Unnao(UP)0.60-2512.9069006000176.00
Akbarpur(UP)0.60NC31.7080507500400.00
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)32.50-56.67769.804500490020.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.607.04105.304650445016.25
Visnagar(Guj)3.202207.9046624070-
Kota(Raj)3.2088.24205.404700440014.63
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-97.06783.0063006300-2.33
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.00-66.6773.5030250312502.54
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC109.203050029500-8.96
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC93.803250031500-2.99
Soanf
Halvad(Guj)24.20536.84757.2042504250-22.73
Visnagar(Guj)23.3032.39442.9081627750-
Panthawada(Guj)13.20-13.204025--
Thara(Guj)2.65165160.9547404228-44.24
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)37.002.783456.0050365259-21.31
Erode(TN)35.74-56.946460.0554065203-14.87
Gundlupet(Kar)17.00466.671304.0050005700-
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC104.0090009000-19.28
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC78.0013500136007.14
Published on July 29, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
