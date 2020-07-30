Spices Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:45:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)114.00-6.564314.3052505200-12.50
Rajkot(Guj)84.0015.862762.7056505700-8.87
Baran(Raj)40.00-33.33212.0052004970-
Bangalore(Kar)34.001002043.0081008100-26.36
Mangrol(Guj)6.8074.36104.3056805680-5.33
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC15.805000500011.11
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.60-6014.5059005550-6.35
Choubepur(UP)0.60-33.3312.008900887018.67
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)78.00-2.52856.101200012100-20.84
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)73.70-36.683531.601200011350-18.92
Radhanpur(Guj)24.00-42.86268.201200012000-17.53
Halvad(Guj)19.44-6.54917.101212512000-19.70
Thara(Guj)8.58-20.99601.381298011502-13.75
Dhrol(Guj)4.30-28.33125.201100010790-20.58
Sami(Guj)3.602.86117.301240012375-18.42
Vankaner(Guj)3.00-51.61211.901150011550-23.84
Dhanera(Guj)0.93-55.55.491217011910-
DryChillies
Byadagi(Kar)223.0019.251444.001860019809-
Bangalore(Kar)26.001001319.00250002500063.93
Garlic
Kota(Raj)426.507.78688.107000700075.00
Baran(Raj)175.00-22.22725.0077007500-
Santhesargur(Kar)152.00108.22260.001219510175-
Bangalore(Kar)97.005.437897.00100001000055.04
Rajkot(Guj)30.50-49.591776.205700551029.55
Barhaj(UP)27.00-18.183109.506500630027.45
Etah(UP)25.004.17718.006550660035.05
Gorakhpur(UP)20.0042.861426.5068356820-
Lucknow(UP)14.0075887.007600760010.95
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)10.1060.32335.2030002600-45.45
Rajasamand(Raj)10.00-54.55176.5065006000NC
Badnagar(MP)6.4010.3419.8063006500-
Ludhiana(Pun)6.0020017.0044003800-
Etawah(UP)6.0033.33396.505875590010.85
Agra(UP)6.00-7.69227.005800570020.83
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)5.00-37.5362.5090008500-10.00
Jaunpur(UP)4.505058.8067506750-
Ludhiana(Pun)4.0010017.0030003800-
Katwa(WB)3.50NC91.901300013000-10.34
Asansol(WB)3.400.59220.41870010100-31.17
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.00-11.7675.9062106210-
Chorichora(UP)3.00-25209.8068256815411.24
Milak(UP)3.00NC115.7062006130-
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)2.60-10.3464.3058004500-
Mathura(UP)2.60-7.14151.605700570035.71
Shillong(Meh)2.50-28.57121.9075007500-34.78
Chandausi(UP)2.5025118.0062306240-
Bharthna(UP)2.502591.70560056506.87
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)2.4232.9773.5980008000NC
Kosikalan(UP)2.304.55163.305700585028.09
Jhansi(UP)2.201066.705575558046.71
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.10-12.5103.306940685010.16
Pattikonda(Pun)2.0410459.9044006000-63.33
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC53.00131001260012.93
Pulpally(Ker)2.00100184.0043503350-50.00
Sangrur(Pun)2.001005.008000800025.00
Allahabad(UP)2.0033.3363.507500700027.12
Ballia(UP)2.00-20129.006575656022.90
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-20188.307050700045.06
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-2082.506750675032.35
Devariya(UP)2.00-20140.106805680023.28
Saharanpur(UP)2.00-2089.606625662027.40
Bareilly(UP)1.50-2540.306200613046.40
Meerut(UP)1.505052.4069106630160.75
Sahiyapur(UP)1.502598.606600660026.92
Kopaganj(UP)1.50-31.82149.606750660044.69
Ajuha(UP)1.502556.406850680034.31
Golagokarnath(UP)1.407.6967.607060697047.39
Rudauli(UP)1.40-12.567.9060506000-
Jasra(UP)1.308.3325.1067006800-
Phagwara(Pun)1.205033.2438003750-6.17
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.20100154.904000450090.48
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-14.29193.306810680033.14
Dhanura(UP)1.20205.5028002800NC
Kasganj(UP)1.202040.106180615045.75
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-55.565.406150625046.95
Jalalabad(Pun)1.10102.1085007000-
Barabanki(UP)1.10NC111.706950690010.67
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00NC2.0062009500-
Hospet(Kar)1.00NC4.0028008500-
Pattikonda(Pun)1.00NC59.9080006000-33.33
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC2.0069506950-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3325.5072007250152.63
Faizabad(UP)1.0066.6781.1080008000-
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-33.3347.3069706945-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC45.806625660054.07
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC27.206550640043.64
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6774.0060006000-
Partaval(UP)1.0011.1121.8066706650270.56
Paliakala(UP)1.002536.407070702577.19
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.0817.2068506800298.26
Khanna(Pun)0.80NC2.2070007500180.00
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-33.3349.70684566202.93
Soharatgarh(UP)0.8014.2940.306750645027.60
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2027.40710070504.41
Rasda(UP)0.80-2084.3065706550-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-22.22432.1057505750283.33
Utraula(UP)0.70-12.516.2075007400-
Akbarpur(UP)0.7016.6732.4080508050400.00
Ropar(Pun)0.60-0.605500--
Ghaziabad(UP)0.60-88159.7066506640-
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)31.001450814.0063006300-2.33
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-38.46789.804750450026.67
Kota(Raj)4.9053.12210.30420047002.44
Badnagar(MP)2.50-10.716.3049504670-
Visnagar(Guj)2.10-34.3810.0048204662-
Itawa(Raj)1.80-85.1213.9046693643-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-90.79106.004650465016.25
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC110.503070030500-8.36
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC94.803250032500-2.99
Manathavady(Ker)0.8023.0867.203200031000-1.54
Soanf
Thara(Guj)3.6035.85164.5543384740-48.96
Halvad(Guj)2.46-89.83759.6640004250-27.27
Siddhpur(Guj)0.77-12.543.8834804237-47.37
Turmeric
Santhesargur(Kar)341.0034000683.0059701000528.42
Gundlupet(Kar)23.0035.291350.0058005000-
Erode(TN)20.95-41.386501.9549855406-21.50
Jangipur(WB)19.5018.18682.0063106320-
ChiliRed
Udaipura(Raj)1.40-22.22133.801100011000NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC80.0013500135007.14
Published on July 30, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
