Spices Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:54:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Ajwan
Jamnagar(Guj)106.00-82.481422.001245013663-22.19
CorrianderSeed
Sheopurkalan(MP)1.9058.3310.9053005400-
Itawa(Raj)1.30-63.894.9052584203-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC6.001085010200-
Narsinghgarh(MP)0.60-81.82127.905250520020.69
Choubepur(UP)0.60-14.2917.308800880017.33
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)105.209.584372.301170011705-23.03
Jamnagar(Guj)49.00-94.691714.401128811450-30.00
Radhanpur(Guj)24.00NC292.201225012000-15.81
Halvad(Guj)12.80-37.741067.441200012250-22.58
Sami(Guj)3.0057.89127.701240012400-18.42
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.32-51.116.421197812215-14.90
Amreli(Guj)1.20-53.8552.701167512380-
Malpura(Raj)0.60-0.6011900--
DryChillies
Dahod(Guj)12.80146.15172.10150001500025.00
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-85.191518.00290002900090.16
Garlic
Kota (FV)(Raj)123.00196.39164.5061504000-
Badnawar(F&V)(MP)116.60-116.606500--
Bangalore(Kar)89.00-25.218518.0095001000047.29
Jamnagar(Guj)73.00-95.323098.0061884175617.03
Narsinghgarh(MP)38.10-58.22507.906200800063.16
Malerkotla(Pun)27.00285.7144.0065005500-
Solan(HP)23.40-62.35394.5212000700050.00
Etah(UP)23.00-4.17941.806420640032.37
Nimbahera(Raj)19.00-15.56221.0059114020-
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)17.50-12.5622.007800778032.20
Barhaj(UP)15.00-16.673303.707150710038.30
Lucknow(UP)13.00-7.14994.007850760014.60
Etawah(UP)11.00340430.006900670025.45
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)10.005.26473.5070006000250.00
Ludhiana(Pun)8.0030081.0022004500-
Gorakhpur(UP)7.00-12.51506.5074707445-
Asansol(WB)4.6053.33240.21990010100-21.68
Shillong(Meh)4.00-20167.4065006000-43.48
Ludhiana(Pun)4.0010081.0050004500-
Azamgarh(UP)4.0033.33212.607420742545.06
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.0033.3385.7062406200-
Chorichora(UP)4.00-20242.3074757435459.93
Jaunpur(UP)3.8035.7178.7077007500-
Katwa(WB)3.808.57119.201400013000-3.45
Mathura(UP)3.509.38177.606000595042.86
Ballia(UP)3.00-14.29141.507560737541.31
Pattikonda(Pun)2.50142.7270.6145005000-62.50
Allahabad(UP)2.50NC68.507800760025.81
Kosikalan(UP)2.5013.64181.606130590037.75
Sultanpur(UP)2.5025101.50775076007.64
Jhansi(UP)2.201085.505875558054.61
Mehmoodabad(UP)2.20-12114.007560752020.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.10-54.35450.5090009000150.00
Dasuya(Pun)2.00NC8.0050007000-
Amroha(UP)2.00NC27.1062756270-
Devariya(UP)2.0033.33155.107415740034.33
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC102.506500650024.16
Phagwara(Pun)1.8038.4641.6435003060-13.58
Bahraich(UP)1.80-4055.207810780031.26
Ajmer(F&V)(Raj)1.60-33.3324.906800500070.00
Hardoi(UP)1.60-20116.8071207150-
Maigalganj(UP)1.505060.5074007450-
Mirzapur(UP)1.50NC120.007765765058.47
Lakhimpur(UP)1.5050200.207470750052.14
Ajuha(UP)1.5015.3869.007500760047.06
Balrampur(UP)1.502573.8078007800200.00
Rasda(UP)1.502599.4078607570-
Basti(UP)1.2020155.307360736037.57
Chandausi(UP)1.20-20127.8062606260-
Fatehpur(UP)1.2071.4356.70730073509.77
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20NC48.007440850039.07
Khanna(Pun)1.10-26.674.8070006000180.00
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)1.0663.0881.0410000900025.00
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC40.0062506250-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5062.00136001460017.24
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC13.0069506950-
Moga(Pun)1.00NC50.803400350070.00
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3329.0077507700171.93
Bijnaur(UP)1.00-16.6724.9062506250-
Jasra(UP)1.00-16.6735.8075507600-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6751.306330635034.68
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6786.6068006800-
Saharanpur(UP)1.00-33.33103.907600760046.15
Choubepur(UP)0.90-18.1824.8074507400333.14
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2032.007250720062.92
Sahiyapur(UP)0.80-20110.507350735028.95
Utraula(UP)0.8014.2923.1080008000-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.8033.3358.5074007425184.62
Akbarpur(UP)0.8033.3338.9081008050403.11
Paliakala(UP)0.8014.2943.907490752081.14
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3033.408050800017.52
Gondal(UP)0.60-2582.2080008050-
Unnao(UP)0.60NC15.9075757350203.00
Partaval(UP)0.60-14.2924.3076505900325.00
Rudauli(UP)0.60-2575.7080507350-
Kapurthala(Pun)0.589.431.1160006000-
MethiSeeds
Bangalore(Kar)60.00757.14936.0063006300-2.33
Nimbahera(Raj)14.00NC33.4053024401-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)8.90217.86130.805600560527.27
Itawa(Raj)1.80NC15.7054554669-
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)1.505079.0030250302502.54
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC119.603070030700-7.25
Soanf
Lakhani(Guj)13.50-50.9141.0042504150-
Halvad(Guj)9.201.77846.9245004575-18.18
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.40-32117.2052505455-6.25
Malpura(Raj)1.60-1.604150--
Lalsot(Raj)0.70-81.58443.4035504500-23.66
Turmeric
Perundurai(TN)63.00-11.274154.0050015164-19.60
Erode(TN)39.97435.077309.4351425227-16.39
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-50118.0082508250-26.01
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC94.0013600126006.25

Published on August 19, 2020
