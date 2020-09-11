Spices Prices

CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)253.00-11.695291.8052005200-1.89
Manasa(MP)160.00180.7241.00520050800.85
Rajkot(Guj)32.50103.123161.605900570018.24
Sultanpur(UP)3.00NC23.7088508450-
Faizabad(UP)2.00-2019.7080008000NC
Visavadar(Guj)1.80-40.79160.265350525019.96
Choubepur(UP)0.70-22.2221.60872587005.76
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)65.00345.214654.001075011105-24.30
Rajkot(Guj)48.00-42.863383.601187511625-21.36
Halvad(Guj)18.8013.531164.081162511625-19.83
Jasdan(Guj)17.50250465.001137511500-22.88
Sami(Guj)3.609.09148.101200012250-16.52
Savarkundla(Guj)2.5066.6760.801012510750-29.49
Rapar(Guj)2.0017.6557.401145012205-
Vankaner(Guj)1.805.88249.501125011300-22.41
Garlic
Kota(Raj)667.503.4910386.607500700087.50
Indore(F&V)(MP)105.70-301364.706000700020.00
Ghiraur(UP)80.0014.291307.407500720054.64
Etah(UP)34.00-5.561205.806960695043.51
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC497.50125001200025.00
Lucknow(UP)16.0045.451092.008100823015.71
Barhaj(UP)14.00403492.707750775044.05
Indore(F&V)(MP)11.00-11.004000--
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)11.00NC23.0070006500-
Batala(Pun)8.00NC16.0030002700-60.00
Durg(Cht)7.00-22.2235.001450014000-
Ludhiana(Pun)7.0040155.0022005800-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.00-86140.504600470021.05
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.1038.64471.70850010000117.95
Ludhiana(Pun)6.0020155.0055005800-
Etawah(UP)6.00-29.41463.008150785025.38
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)4.70-4.08181.505100480021.43
Agra(UP)3.50-30302.506870650028.41
Jaunpur(UP)3.20-27.2792.8079507900-
Pulpally(Ker)3.0050212.0039504350-54.60
Saharanpur(UP)3.0050119.708120812054.67
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.6013.0442.501500015000100.00
Amroha(UP)2.60116.6734.0064706420-
Ballia(UP)2.50-16.67153.507860785024.56
Farukhabad(UP)2.50-5.507500--11.76
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-3.85194.106740675020.36
Sultanpur(UP)2.5025115.008650810024.46
Mathura(UP)2.40-7.69197.006800680034.65
Phagwara(Pun)2.20NC55.0422002000-53.67
Bahraich(UP)2.10-1666.508410840041.34
Visavadar(Guj)2.04-15126.5451705425101.17
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)2.00NC23.0064506750-
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3383.008500850030.77
Hardoi(UP)1.9090124.907820752047.27
Azamgarh(UP)1.70-15222.707950792529.27
Jalalabad(Pun)1.6023.0810.6045006000-
Gadaura(UP)1.6060276.706900690053.33
Robertsganj(UP)1.5015063.208000765035.59
Rasda(UP)1.5025110.2078757880-
Chorichora(UP)1.50-25268.307860783534.02
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40-6.67215.807850784056.06
Ajuha(UP)1.4016.6778.408200810038.98
Sahiyapur(UP)1.3030121.707900790028.98
Barabanki(UP)1.30-7.14126.608250824018.71
Golagokarnath(UP)1.30-7.1491.307840783064.02
Choubepur(UP)1.303033.5082858200381.69
Bareilly(UP)1.20NC49.906580630039.41
Partaval(UP)1.2071.4329.007860785032.10
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-66.6754.0070007000-
Shrirampur(Mah)1.00NC38.00650060008.33
Sangrur(Pun)1.00NC22.009500900048.44
Sirhind(Pun)1.0066.6710.3030003100-50.00
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3333.5085508565200.00
Bijnaur(UP)1.00-16.6727.1064406430-
Fatehpur(UP)1.002564.008000801020.30
Jasra(UP)1.00-37.552.4082508150-
Kasganj(UP)1.00-9.0960.606940696035.55
Mirzapur(UP)1.00-33.33131.508025800025.20
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6797.6077007500-
Akbarpur(UP)0.8033.3342.8085608550431.68
Paliakala(UP)0.80-11.1148.507870785062.94
Jhansi(UP)0.70NC94.106570656517.95
Shamli(UP)0.70-22.2236.0081158115189.82
Bathinda(Pun)0.60-14.2929.3095007750-
Suratgarh(Raj)0.60NC20.3080008000-
Utraula(UP)0.60NC27.2085008500-
MethiSeeds
Manasa(MP)161.00-15.26351.005095480126.05
Rajkot(Guj)15.00501041.505900540059.24
Kota(Raj)5.00-23.08261.404800545031.51
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.9058.06144.506000575050.00
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC123.5031900317000.31
Pulpally(Ker)1.00NC109.803350032500NC
Soanf
Lakhani(Guj)53.00488.89103.0042254380-
Halvad(Guj)12.2824.8899.6043754400-20.45
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)7.0040134.9042254250-25.88
Siddhpur(Guj)1.21-26.6748.5640504125-38.75
Turmeric
Erode(TN)9.80-70.097763.3552555135-11.55
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC15.0095009500-15.18
Faizabad(UP)1.70-22.7330.6095009000-17.39
ChiliRed
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC24.00135001300032.35
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC31.60165001650037.50

Published on September 11, 2020
