Spices Prices

as on : 28-10-2020 02:02:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC27.7531000310003.33
CorrianderSeed
Rajkot(Guj)24.00-33.333444.1060506000-35.98
Choubepur(UP)1.1022.2232.30889089107.76
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)48.0012.943995.101220012150-12.07
Sami(Guj)4.706.82120.101225012250-10.91
DryChillies
Thiruppur(TN)0.78-59.3811.2160006500-7.69
Garlic
Rajkot(Guj)51.0045.712711.206125582539.20
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)30.0050900.008800895027.54
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)24.006.67761.5070006000250.00
Durg(Cht)22.00NC276.001450013000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)18.00NC826.501300013000126.09
Ludhiana(Pun)10.00-16.67341.0022002200-
Ludhiana(Pun)4.00-66.67341.0053002200-
Mehmoodabad(UP)3.506.06175.408330826032.22
Pattikonda(Pun)3.05-4.6979.9934003400-22.73
Khanna(Pun)2.50257.1442.4070007000180.00
Gadaura(UP)2.50NC291.907800780027.87
Nautnava(UP)2.00-33.33202.0058005760-
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC145.009100910032.17
Lakhimpur(UP)1.8050228.608320830030.00
Basti(UP)1.70-5.56201.908220821531.73
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40NC100.808300829056.31
Akbarpur(UP)1.20NC52.0086108450-28.25
Sahiyapur(UP)1.1010150.508230823031.16
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-50180.0012501250-64.29
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00NC55.0084507450-
Sirhind(Pun)1.00NC11.1032003300-41.82
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3386.508550855028.57
Unnao(UP)1.002539.607725767533.19
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC104.5088008500576.92
Haathras(UP)1.00-33.338.2090007000373.68
Shahganj(UP)1.00NC10.608400865037.70
Choubepur(UP)0.9028.5747.0090008950423.26
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)0.8033.33157.406200620077.14
Gondal(UP)0.80-11.1189.00885085004.12
Maigalganj(UP)0.80-2092.4082408260-
Utraula(UP)0.80NC38.0088508800-
Jasra(UP)0.7016.6761.6090009200-
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)11.00101126.606250575072.41
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00NC100.003250032500-2.99
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC109.2030200302002.03
Turmeric
Erode(TN)18.52-72.628639.1751415155-15.02
Perundurai(TN)14.00-54.845038.0048145399-24.77

Published on October 28, 2020
