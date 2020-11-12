Spices Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:53:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC31.70300003100015.38
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80NC34.1531000310003.33
Cardamoms
Mumbai(Mah)4.0033.3327.00350000440000-20.45
CorrianderSeed
Mumbai(Mah)61.0022597.001300014000-7.14
Kota(Raj)47.00-29.855603.6052005200-10.34
Bangalore(Kar)13.00-351447.001000092503.63
Halvad(Guj)5.00184.091021.6655005500-12.70
Aklera(Raj)1.808076.60577557502.21
Choubepur(UP)0.80-2039.30886089007.39
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Jasdan(Guj)30.00-25656.501212511875-11.01
Mumbai(Mah)29.00314.29213.001500019000-34.78
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)26.70-56.594717.201124011560-20.85
Halvad(Guj)18.6078.161215.901200011750-13.51
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.20-33.3327.241236512510-12.69
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC24.1011500115004.55
DryChillies
Bangalore(Kar)6.00NC1045.00320003350087.68
Sindhanur(Kar)6.00-53.85269.00580060005.45
Dahod(Guj)4.30152.94172.20190001800013.43
Malur(Kar)3.00-6.007931--
Garlic
Kota(Raj)782.00-20.7724155.607500750087.50
Pune(Mah)69.00331.252506.0085008500150.00
Bangalore(Kar)37.00362.56045.0010000100008.11
Varanasi(F&V)(UP)30.00-14.291030.008200850018.84
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)30.00-33.33461.00925010250400.00
Gorakhpur(UP)26.00301718.008000802021.03
Durg(Cht)22.0015.79434.001000012000-
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)22.00-4.35988.501300013000126.09
Bara Bazar (Posta Bazar)(WB)21.00570.0029006000-65.88
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)20.0011.11453.0075007500-
Etah(UP)15.00-401673.807200720048.45
Lucknow(UP)14.00-6.671359.508800870020.55
Barhaj(UP)14.00403429.70840084001.20
Etawah(UP)13.00-35452.5082508250-17.50
Azamgarh(UP)10.0017.65304.008025805026.38
Parimpore(JK)9.00NC635.501500015000294.74
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)9.0080054.0067508500-
Agra(UP)8.506.25418.50724072008.87
Ludhiana(Pun)6.00NC423.0022005000-
Ludhiana(Pun)5.00-16.67423.0050005000-
Chorichora(UP)5.00-16.67312.907080802020.72
Dahod(Veg. Market)(Guj)4.8835.56122.32100001000011.11
Asansol(WB)4.507.14217.09101501015053.79
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.0025543.208000800050.94
Jodhpur(F&V)(Bhadwasia)(Raj)4.00-85.96850.5060006500200.00
Ballia(UP)3.5075169.508420861013.78
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.50NC110.80660066009.82
Kosikalan(UP)3.1040.91184.8072507200-19.89
Rajkot(Guj)3.00-96.253087.205000595013.64
Manjeri(Ker)3.00-6.0012050--
Basti(UP)3.0025214.708050820029.01
Saharanpur(UP)3.0020157.708100810011.72
Robertsganj(UP)2.708074.008045873535.21
Phagwara(Pun)2.6022576.1025408000-54.64
Shillong(Meh)2.5025206.5045004700-18.18
Jhansi(UP)2.20-43.59135.80753575307.11
Mathura(UP)2.2022.22229.8073007350-17.05
Khanna(Pun)2.1090.9152.8070007000180.00
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0017.65163.508060820028.45
Sultanpur(UP)2.00-33.33160.008850885028.54
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.33114.5085008200553.85
Rasda(UP)2.00-33.33133.5084408340-
Kasganj(UP)1.802078.407200718034.33
Jasra(UP)1.6014.2970.0086008700-
Amroha(UP)1.505070.4067906840-
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC17.9083008250-2.35
Ajuha(UP)1.50NC92.30870088000.58
Hardoi(UP)1.507.14125.2077207760-4.81
Lakhimpur(UP)1.4016.67235.408520853018.01
Golagokarnath(UP)1.4016.67108.808510852022.80
Pattikonda(Pun)1.38NC94.6133003500-25.00
Barabanki(UP)1.30NC133.7088108780-8.61
Bathinda(Pun)1.202040.30750010000-
Gadaura(UP)1.20NC298.308000800035.59
Achalda(UP)1.20NC107.6081008100-
Shamli(UP)1.202053.7082007765192.86
Akbarpur(UP)1.202058.4085608550-13.54
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)1.1083.33166.007600720090.00
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-50108.001260012600-19.23
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-66.67198.0013501250-75.45
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC29.70310002900034.78
Mumbai(Mah)1.00-501075.003400034000-
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-5061.0091507950-
Firozepur City(Pun)1.002530.0034003400-43.33
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC52.5088508910210.53
Maigalganj(UP)1.00-16.67100.0084808450-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC77.808200820030.16
Raibareilly(UP)1.002547.508150825078.73
Meerut(UP)1.00NC69.9086508600226.42
Dadri(UP)1.00NC41.3080507600-11.54
Jafarganj(UP)1.0066.6712.0088508850284.78
Paliakala(UP)1.0042.8662.608530855040.41
Choubepur(UP)1.00NC55.0084008400388.37
Gondal(UP)0.80NC92.2086508750-4.95
Bahraich(UP)0.80-6892.008700875046.22
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80NC72.708300821027.30
Utraula(UP)0.80NC41.2086508780-
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.7016.6713.0080004000471.43
Barnala(Pun)0.651.5618.9973506200-
Pathankot(Pun)0.60-703.2060003500-
Bareilly(UP)0.60-4053.1067606850-0.95
Sandila(UP)0.60-258.3077307910-0.90
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC43.608700840020.83
Rudauli(UP)0.60-14.2979.508800869010.00
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-66.671194.405750625021.05
Mumbai(Mah)4.00100100.0075007500NC
Kota(Raj)1.50-25257.705886576543.56
Pepperungarbled
Pulpally(Ker)2.00-33.33112.003250032500NC
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC119.603040030400-5.00
Soanf
Mumbai(Mah)6.002064.001000013000-23.08
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.8080143.70515051507.29
Turmeric
Erode(TN)50.5017.558882.5152365231-10.17
Perundurai(TN)41.00-48.15426.0053395456-9.03
Basmat(Mah)35.00-70.005455--
Mumbai(Mah)11.0057.14173.001000010000-25.93
Bangalore(Kar)4.0033.33132.0080008250-21.18
ChiliRed
Mumbai(Mah)18.00-67.27844.00250002000047.06
Gadhinglaj(Mah)5.0015024.001500020000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC124.0017500175005.42

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 12, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.