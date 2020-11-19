Spices Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:55:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BlackPepper
Puttur(Kar)1.00NC9.0026750267501.90
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC35.70310003100010.71
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.70-12.537.1531000310003.33
CorrianderSeed
Kota(Raj)582.001138.36767.6051505200-16.94
Rajkot(Guj)22.00-21.433720.1056255950-16.67
Choubepur(UP)1.20NC44.10875088756.06
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0066.6726.005250500031.25
CumminSeed(Jeera)
Rajkot(Guj)60.00-23.084706.101237512465-13.52
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.9030.774759.201120011200-22.76
Halvad(Guj)10.52-43.441236.941200012000-18.37
Sami(Guj)7.00250140.301240012400-13.74
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)3.40-17.07119.901070510395-15.07
Dasada Patadi(Guj)1.20NC29.641216512365-10.91
Bhanvad(Guj)1.0066.6726.10115001150021.05
Amreli(Guj)0.70-41.6758.80968011760-29.34
Garlic
Kota(Raj)455.00-41.8225065.607000750075.00
Rajkot(Guj)40.001233.333167.206000500036.36
Narwal Jammu (F&V)(JK)24.009.091036.501200013000108.70
Barhaj(UP)22.0022.223509.7081008250-10.00
Lucknow(UP)18.005.881429.508700880019.18
Etah(UP)13.00-7.141727.807320725050.93
Sangli(Phale, Bhajipura Market)(Mah)12.00-40477.0075007500-
Azamgarh(UP)11.50NC350.007940800025.04
Parimpore(JK)9.00NC653.501350015000255.26
Agra(UP)8.00NC450.507340725010.38
Ludhiana(Pun)7.0040485.0022002200-
Bahraich(UP)5.5083.33109.008610870044.71
Gorakhpur(UP)5.00-83.331788.008030795021.48
Ludhiana(Pun)4.00-20485.0050002200-
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-20236.9085007760-
Mehmoodabad(UP)4.0011.11190.608350833032.54
Mirzapur(UP)3.4036161.3081008340-0.61
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)3.00-66.6760.0077506750-
Basti(UP)3.00NC220.707980805027.88
Etawah(UP)3.00-50470.5084008300-13.85
Kosikalan(UP)2.8016.67195.2072507250-20.68
Barabanki(UP)2.80250140.9087808790-10.86
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)2.60-39.53179.806200710087.88
Shillong(Meh)2.50NC221.5043004100-36.30
Robertsganj(UP)2.201082.407975801034.03
Pattikonda(Pun)2.0044.9398.6125003300-26.47
Teliamura(Tri)2.00NC54.001250011800108.33
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-20172.508000800027.49
Sultanpur(UP)2.00NC168.008900887029.27
Chorichora(UP)2.00-66.67328.908000796036.40
Durg(Cht)1.80-93.08489.601150011500-
Mathura(UP)1.80-10237.4074007300-19.57
Rasda(UP)1.80-18.18141.5083008400-
Khanna(Pun)1.60-54.2963.0070007000180.00
Gadaura(UP)1.5025303.707800800034.48
Pathankot(Pun)1.40753.6077506500-
Kasganj(UP)1.40-3085.207260718035.45
Maigalganj(UP)1.4016.67105.2084408450-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.40-6.67241.208510851017.38
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.67114.608500852022.66
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.308.33548.208500800060.38
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-50118.001260012600-19.23
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-66.67206.0014501350-35.56
Perumbavoor(Ker)1.00NC33.70290003000020.83
Chamkaur Sahib(Pun)1.00-5069.0074508450-
Bathinda(Pun)1.0011.1146.5075007500-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC79.808300820031.75
Devariya(UP)1.00-33.33164.508020821020.60
Balrampur(UP)1.00-50116.5085008500553.85
Hardoi(UP)1.00-28.57130.0078007730-5.45
Choubepur(UP)1.00-23.0859.6083508400385.47
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.574.508000830022.70
Sirhind(Pun)0.80-2012.7030003200-45.45
Gondal(UP)0.80NC93.8085508650-7.07
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-2049.108200815079.82
Akbarpur(UP)0.80-27.2762.2085508560-13.64
Unnao(UP)0.70-3041.007850772535.34
Banda(UP)0.60-14.2922.8075157500-
Bareilly(UP)0.60NC54.3067856760-0.59
MethiSeeds
Rajkot(Guj)10.001001214.406000575050.00
Kota(Raj)5.00233.33267.705550588644.16
PepperGarbled
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00140095.00327503225015.93
Pepperungarbled
Kuttoor(Ker)1.30NC127.403040030400-4.10
Pulpally(Ker)1.00-66.67120.002850033500-12.31
Turmeric
Erode(TN)4.29-84.118945.0946525209-23.01
ChiliRed
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC130.0017300173004.22

Published on November 19, 2020
TOPICS
spices and condiments
